Watch the newest commercials on TV from Powerade, Hi-Chew, Corona and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Zoe Saldana and Snoop Dogg once again team up to hype Corona Premier. (Previously: “Corona’s Golden Globes ad starring Snoop Dogg, Bad Bunny and Zoe Saldana is like a beachy take on ‘Whassup.’”) Hi-Chew, the Japanese candy brand, serves up a trippy animated tributed to... choosing Hi-Chew. And Powerade says “There’s power in numbers” in a March Madness-themed spot.