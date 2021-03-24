Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Powerade, Hi-Chew, Corona and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 24, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Airbnb, Ram Trucks, Indeed and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Zoe Saldana and Snoop Dogg once again team up to hype Corona Premier. (Previously: “Corona’s Golden Globes ad starring Snoop Dogg, Bad Bunny and Zoe Saldana is like a beachy take on ‘Whassup.’”) Hi-Chew, the Japanese candy brand, serves up a trippy animated tributed to... choosing Hi-Chew. And Powerade says “There’s power in numbers” in a March Madness-themed spot.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Aliens
Roundup Weed Killer: Aliens
Premiered on: CNN Newsroom With Kate Bolduan, CNN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
More Thing: Reflecting
Corona Premier: More Thing: Reflecting
Premiered on: Game of the Day, NBA TV
Corona Premier data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 70,748,539 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $374,780 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.20%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Power in Numbers
Powerade: Power in Numbers
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Powerade data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 144,043,301 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,287,558 (33% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.56%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Clone
Avocados From Mexico: Clone
Premiered on: Southern and Hungry, Cooking Channel
Avocados From Mexico data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 7,493,386 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $93,178 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.56%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Choose
Hi-Chew: Choose
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Airbnb, Ram Trucks, Indeed and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Airbnb, Ram Trucks, Indeed and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, AT&T, State Farm and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, AT&T, State Farm and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Chobani, Ritz Crackers and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Chobani, Ritz Crackers and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Progressive, Evian, Ruffles and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Progressive, Evian, Ruffles and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Facebook, Lincoln, Apple and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Facebook, Lincoln, Apple and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hint, Air Wick, Bassett and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hint, Air Wick, Bassett and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Audi, Chevron, Mrs. Meyer’s and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Audi, Chevron, Mrs. Meyer’s and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Modelo, Wendy’s and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Modelo, Wendy’s and more