Watch the newest commercials on TV from Progressive, KFC, Ford and more

Published on September 10, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Sept. 6-8).

A few highlights: KFC serves up yet another unlikely Colonel Sanders (Jessica Wohl has the backstory: “KFC reprises classic football icon ‘Rudy’ in new spot starring Sean Astin”). Ford goes to outer space and back in an ad for the 2020 Explorer (E.J. Schultz reports: “How the Ford Explorer, an SUV pioneer, is trying to stay ahead in the cluttered utility vehicle market”). And Progressive presents a TV cut of “At Home With Baker Mayfield,” which it debuted online in various versions (read about the campaign in the latest Ad Age Marketer’s Brief).

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Show Up Strong
NFL Shop: Show Up Strong
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Russell Wilson Has Precision
Amazon Web Services: Russell Wilson Has Precision
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Amazon Web Services data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 13,064,147 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,538,467 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.78
Attention Index: 148 (48% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Journey Home
Ford: Journey Home
Premiered on: College Football, ABC
Ford data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,021,139,278 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,247,356 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.18
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Rudy II: Free Cake
KFC: Rudy II: Free Cake
Premiered on: The Simpsons, FOX
KFC data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,479,481,407 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,909,225 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.12
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Baker Mayfield Mows His Lawn
Progressive: Baker Mayfield Mows His Lawn
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,816,052,612 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $53,092,459 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.06
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

