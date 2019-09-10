Watch the newest commercials on TV from Progressive, KFC, Ford and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Sept. 6-8).
A few highlights: KFC serves up yet another unlikely Colonel Sanders (Jessica Wohl has the backstory: “KFC reprises classic football icon ‘Rudy’ in new spot starring Sean Astin”). Ford goes to outer space and back in an ad for the 2020 Explorer (E.J. Schultz reports: “How the Ford Explorer, an SUV pioneer, is trying to stay ahead in the cluttered utility vehicle market”). And Progressive presents a TV cut of “At Home With Baker Mayfield,” which it debuted online in various versions (read about the campaign in the latest Ad Age Marketer’s Brief).