Watch the newest commercials on TV from Progressive, Tide, TikTok and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on November 02, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: TikTok serves up a variation on its continuing “It starts on TikTok” campaign that’s focused on learning; a version of the spot debuted online. (Background from Ad Age’s Garett Sloane: “Here’s TikTok’s new ad campaign: A love letter to its community as it faces attacks,” from August.) “No matter how you wash,” a dad declares, “it’s got to be Tide.” And Progresssive serves up another in its long-running series of comical “At Home With Baker Mayfield” spots.

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Make Movies Like the Movies
Apple iPhone: Make Movies Like the Movies
Premiered on: Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event, CBS
Apple iPhone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 942,065,356 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $32,886,193 (28% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.96
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Happy Halloween
Ring: Happy Halloween
Premiered on: Kentucky Ayahuasca, Viceland
Ring data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 470,171,862 (28% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,806,108 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.64
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Baker Mayfield Gets Wanded
Progressive: Baker Mayfield Gets Wanded
Premiered on: NFL Football, ESPN
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,876,371,123 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $115,300,684 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.64
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
It Starts on TikTok: Learning
TikTok: It Starts on TikTok: Learning
Premiered on: Family Guy, TBS
TikTok data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 301,596,718 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,297,170 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 85.18
Attention Index: 61 (39% more interruptions than avg.)
Your Way Is the Right Way
Tide: Your Way Is the Right Way
Premiered on: John Lennon: The Last 24 Hours, Reelz Channel
Tide data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,737,692,583 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,801,672 (26% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.91
Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

