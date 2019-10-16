Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Hulu, Old Spice and more

Published on October 16, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Oct. 11-13).

A few highlights: Chrissy Teigen and her mom plan a party (sort of) around what’s streaming on Hulu. Old Spice insists there’s no place for sweat in the NFL thanks to its Sweat Defense line of antiperspirants—but apparently Montez Sweat of the Washington Redskins in an exception. And Samsung says its 4K QLED TV is “made for football.”

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Sweat… In the NFL?!
Old Spice: Sweat… In the NFL?!
Premiered on: Mike & Molly, FX
Old Spice data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 260,418,915 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,637,628 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.16
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Big Game Blitz: 4th Quarter Fight
Ram Trucks: Big Game Blitz: 4th Quarter Fight
Premiered on: College Football, NBC
Ram Trucks data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,373,891,056 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,717,085 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.32
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Party
Hulu: Party
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
Hulu data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 739,627,849 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,256,646 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.06
Attention Index: 72 (28% more interruptions than avg.)
Friends and Rivals
Rocket Mortgage: Friends and Rivals
Premiered on: CMT Music, CMTV
Rocket Mortgage data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,340,539,691 (41% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $27,599,493 (63% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.28
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
College Football
Samsung Smart TV: College Football
Premiered on: College Football, ESPN
Samsung Smart TV data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 416,535,076 (99% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,699,350 (100% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.57
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

