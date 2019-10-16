Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Hulu, Old Spice and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Oct. 11-13).
A few highlights: Chrissy Teigen and her mom plan a party (sort of) around what’s streaming on Hulu. Old Spice insists there’s no place for sweat in the NFL thanks to its Sweat Defense line of antiperspirants—but apparently Montez Sweat of the Washington Redskins in an exception. And Samsung says its 4K QLED TV is “made for football.”