Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Verizon, Nintendo and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 10, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (March 6-8).

A few highlights: Samsung hypes its Galaxy S20 series of phones. (If the clip of the happy kid diving into a pool looks familiar, it’s because it previously appeared in a mid-February Samsung commercial.) Verizon also helps hype Samsung—specifically, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G—in a spot that focuses on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. And Nintendo promotes “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” a game available for Nintendo Switch on March 20.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Found
Samsung Mobile: Found
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Samsung Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 947,823,692 (49% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $30,171,790 (47% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.09
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
Game Show
Jimmy John's: Game Show
Premiered on: College Basketball, CBS
Jimmy John's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 69,549,298 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $578,235 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.20
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Bridal Deductions Ruled Surprisingly Legal
TaxACT: Bridal Deductions Ruled Surprisingly Legal
Premiered on: MSNBC Live with David Gura, MSNBC
TaxACT data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 23,275,824 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,705 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.09
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Your Personal Island Paradise
Nintendo: Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Your Personal Island Paradise
Premiered on: The Amazing World of Gumball, Cartoon Network
Nintendo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 474,711,865 (82% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,209,309 (90% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.75
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Big Upgrade
Verizon: Big Upgrade
Premiered on: Gold Rush, Discovery Channel
Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,738,453,852 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $54,489,925 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.48
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

