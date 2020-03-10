Watch the newest commercials on TV from Samsung, Verizon, Nintendo and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (March 6-8).
A few highlights: Samsung hypes its Galaxy S20 series of phones. (If the clip of the happy kid diving into a pool looks familiar, it’s because it previously appeared in a mid-February Samsung commercial.) Verizon also helps hype Samsung—specifically, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G—in a spot that focuses on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. And Nintendo promotes “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” a game available for Nintendo Switch on March 20.