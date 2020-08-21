Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from SlimFast, Care.com, TikTok and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 21, 2020.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Boost Mobile, Progressive, Apple and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: SlimFast says it can help you “get back to you again.” Care.com says that if you pay a tutor or sitter more than $100 a week, you probably owe so-called nanny taxes—and its HomePay online tax and payroll services can help you manage. And TikTok celebrates its creators. (Ad Age’s Garett Sloane has the backstory: “Here’s TikTok’s new ad campaign: a love letter to its community as it faces attacks.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Hockey Fans: Yes
Discover Card: Hockey Fans: Yes
Premiered on: NHL Hockey, NBC Sports
Discover Card data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,117,883,549 (27% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,373,038 (33% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.89
Attention Index: 146 (46% fewer interruptions than avg.)
It Starts on TikTok
TikTok: It Starts on TikTok
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Not An Expert in Nanny Taxes?: First Month Free
HomePay: Not An Expert in Nanny Taxes?: First Month Free
Premiered on: FOX and Friends, Fox News
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
19th Amendment
I Am a Voter: 19th Amendment
Premiered on: What Would You Do?, ABC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Get Back to You
SlimFast: Get Back to You
Premiered on: The Golden Girls, Hallmark
SlimFast data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 316,533,804 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $986,426 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.61
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

