Watch the newest commercials on TV from Sling, Blue Moon, Amazon Prime Video and more

Published on August 26, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 22.

A few highlights: Amazon Prime promotes its original comedy special “'#IMomSoHard Live!” starring Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley. Blue Moon, the beer brand, wants you to “Reach for the moon,” per the tagline in its latest ad (Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “Blue Moon’s ads have less orange peel, more emotion in new creative approach”). And a “Saturday Night Live” alum helps hype Sling (here’s Ad Age’s I-Hsien Sherwood on the campaign: “Maya Rudolph sabotages a dog’s birthday to get in more time with Sling TV”).

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Dog Birthday Party
Sling: Dog Birthday Party
Premiered on: The Carbonaro Effect, truTV
Sling data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 340,844,080 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,336,742 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.26
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)
Surface
Blue Moon: Surface
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Blue Moon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 264,957,507 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,772,123 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.55
Attention Index: 79 (21% more interruptions than avg.)
#IMomSoHard Live!
Amazon Prime Video: #IMomSoHard Live!
Premiered on: Conan, TBS
Amazon Prime Video data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 821,453,390 (29% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,242,888 (61% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.15
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Labor Day Sale: Ann Marie Peebles
Serta: The Labor Day Sale: Ann Marie Peebles
Premiered on: Tanked, Animal Planet
Serta data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 32,486,500 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $212,065 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.78
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
NFL RedZone
Sling: NFL RedZone
Premiered on: UFO Hunters, Viceland
Sling data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 340,844,080 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,336,742 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.26
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

