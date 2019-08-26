Watch the newest commercials on TV from Sling, Blue Moon, Amazon Prime Video and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 22.
A few highlights: Amazon Prime promotes its original comedy special “'#IMomSoHard Live!” starring Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley. Blue Moon, the beer brand, wants you to “Reach for the moon,” per the tagline in its latest ad (Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “Blue Moon’s ads have less orange peel, more emotion in new creative approach”). And a “Saturday Night Live” alum helps hype Sling (here’s Ad Age’s I-Hsien Sherwood on the campaign: “Maya Rudolph sabotages a dog’s birthday to get in more time with Sling TV”).