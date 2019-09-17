Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Snapchat, Tide, Apple and more

Published on September 17, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Sept. 13-15).

A few highlights: Keenan Thompson drops an epic track for Tide about doing laundry on Sunday, with cameo appearances from fellow “Saturday Night Live” cast member Melissa Villaseñor as well as Ric Flair and Peyton Manning. (Jack Neff has the backstory: “NFL now means ‘Not For Laundry’ in new Tide Campaign”). Snapchat highlights how “real friends” interact on its app. And Apple hypes the triple-camera system on iPhone 11 Pro.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Kenan Thompson Drops a Track
Tide: Kenan Thompson Drops a Track
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Tide data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,561,616,791 (29% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,263,331 (38% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.66
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)
Triple-Camera System
Apple iPhone: Triple-Camera System
Premiered on: BattleBots, Discovery Channel
Apple iPhone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 54,978,385 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,750,803 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.18
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Epic Line
Taco Bell: Epic Line
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Taco Bell data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,590,337,626 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $34,046,357 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.55
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Confessions Trio
Hooters: Confessions Trio
Premiered on: SEC Now, SEC Network
Hooters data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 44,684,822 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $716,052 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.24
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Jefferson & Alice
Snapchat: Jefferson & Alice
Premiered on: NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS
Snapchat data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 24,091,912 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $65,070 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.85
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

