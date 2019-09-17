Watch the newest commercials on TV from Snapchat, Tide, Apple and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Sept. 13-15).
A few highlights: Keenan Thompson drops an epic track for Tide about doing laundry on Sunday, with cameo appearances from fellow “Saturday Night Live” cast member Melissa Villaseñor as well as Ric Flair and Peyton Manning. (Jack Neff has the backstory: “NFL now means ‘Not For Laundry’ in new Tide Campaign”). Snapchat highlights how “real friends” interact on its app. And Apple hypes the triple-camera system on iPhone 11 Pro.