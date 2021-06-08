Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Spectrum Mobile, State Farm, 3M and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 08, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Corona, Therabody, Manscaped and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Spectrum Mobile says it offers “no surprises—no added taxes, no hidden fees and no contracts.” Sabrina Ionescu and Chris Paul star in the latest rather meta State Farm commercial, along with cardboard cutouts of themselves—plus, of course, Jake from State Farm. And a father talks about the reassurance of knowing that his daughter, a nurse, is protected by 3M PPE. (A YouTube version of this spot debuted in May.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Sea Lion
Coors Light: Sea Lion
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 334,204,268 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,769,139 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.04%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Cardboard Cutouts
State Farm: Cardboard Cutouts
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,942,980,723 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,136,107 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.94%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: Another Dimension
PlayStation: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: Another Dimension
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 146,909,491 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,326,788 (33% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.55%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Improving Lives: A Hand To Hold
3M: Improving Lives: A Hand To Hold
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 18,446,958 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $265,347 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.88%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Small Details: Airport
Spectrum Mobile: Small Details: Airport
Premiered on: To the Rescue, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 760,661,628 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $584,129 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 5.06%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

