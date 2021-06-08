Watch the newest commercials on TV from Spectrum Mobile, State Farm, 3M and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Spectrum Mobile says it offers “no surprises—no added taxes, no hidden fees and no contracts.” Sabrina Ionescu and Chris Paul star in the latest rather meta State Farm commercial, along with cardboard cutouts of themselves—plus, of course, Jake from State Farm. And a father talks about the reassurance of knowing that his daughter, a nurse, is protected by 3M PPE. (A YouTube version of this spot debuted in May.)