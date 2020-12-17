Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, IBM, Airbnb and more

Hot Spots

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights:  Airbnb celebrates some of its 4 million hosts around the world in a cinematic spot built around the visual theme of ringing doorbells. Football coach and former player Mike Singletary helps IBM hype its hybrid cloud approach to business computing. And Janice Gray, a State Farm agent based in Memphis, talks about her support of the National Civil Rights Museum.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
The Holiday Beerman
Coors Light: The Holiday Beerman
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
Coors Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 264,540,356 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,836,444 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.79
Attention Index: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)
Airbnb Hosts Ring Our Opening Bell
Airbnb: Airbnb Hosts Ring Our Opening Bell
Premiered on: MSNBC Live With Hallie Jackson, MSNBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Black Voices
State Farm: Black Voices
Premiered on: Time Person of the Year, NBC
State Farm data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,191,061,583 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $66,934,165 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.67
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Serena Williams Plays Her Favorite Games: Fitness Boxing 2
Nintendo: Serena Williams Plays Her Favorite Games: Fitness Boxing 2
Premiered on: Grey's Anatomy, ABC
Nintendo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 320,177,976 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,332,545 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.61
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Hybrid Approach: Football
IBM Cloud: Hybrid Approach: Football
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
IBM Cloud data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 369,645,071 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,392,160 (27% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.15
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

