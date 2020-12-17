Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, IBM, Airbnb and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Airbnb celebrates some of its 4 million hosts around the world in a cinematic spot built around the visual theme of ringing doorbells. Football coach and former player Mike Singletary helps IBM hype its hybrid cloud approach to business computing. And Janice Gray, a State Farm agent based in Memphis, talks about her support of the National Civil Rights Museum.