Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, JC Penney, Macy’s and more

Published on November 12, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Nov. 8-10).

A few highlights: Macy’s wants you to stop by its stores to “find everything you need to feel fabulous” for the holidays. A little mistletoe comes in handy in a JC Penney ad with the tagline “Remember the little things.” And Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stars in another of a series of State Farms commercials about dueling insurance agents (a version of this particular ad debuted online in September). Some related breaking news: “State Farm gives brand creative duties to the Marketing Arm, dealing blow to DDB.”

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Holidays: Mistletoe
JCPenney: Holidays: Mistletoe
Premiered on: The Golden Girls, TV LAND
JCPenney data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,544,438,722 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,836,240 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.96
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Veterans Day: 11.11.11
Jeep: Veterans Day: 11.11.11
Premiered on: Inside Politics, CNN
Jeep data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,594,036,290 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,322,442 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.02
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Floor It
State Farm: Floor It
Premiered on: College Football Scoreboard, ESPN2
State Farm data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,655,220,475 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $79,157,250 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.88
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Add a Little Sparkle
Macy's: Holidays: Add a Little Sparkle
Premiered on: Tanked, Animal Planet
Macy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,948,179,329 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,872,530 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.36
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Veterans Day: Thank You
T-Mobile: Veterans Day: Thank You
Premiered on: College Football, FOX
T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,371,224,049 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $82,768,464 (26% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.77
Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

