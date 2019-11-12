Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, JC Penney, Macy’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Nov. 8-10).
A few highlights: Macy’s wants you to stop by its stores to “find everything you need to feel fabulous” for the holidays. A little mistletoe comes in handy in a JC Penney ad with the tagline “Remember the little things.” And Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stars in another of a series of State Farms commercials about dueling insurance agents (a version of this particular ad debuted online in September). Some related breaking news: “State Farm gives brand creative duties to the Marketing Arm, dealing blow to DDB.”