Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, Xbox, Roman and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Jake from State Farm (Kevin Mimms), Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes dine out and talk about insurance rates (though Mahomes kind of tunes out). Xbox serves up a fresh 15-second TV cut of its epic Series X/S launch trailer that debuted in a 68-second version online on Oct. 9. And Roman wants you to know that it can connect you “with healthcare professionals online to get convenient ED [erectile dysfunction] treatment from the comfort of home.”