Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, Xbox, Roman and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 19, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Jake from State Farm (Kevin Mimms), Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes dine out and talk about insurance rates (though Mahomes kind of tunes out). Xbox serves up a fresh 15-second TV cut of its epic Series X/S launch trailer that debuted in a 68-second version online on Oct. 9. And Roman wants you to know that it can connect you “with healthcare professionals online to get convenient ED [erectile dysfunction] treatment from the comfort of home.”

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Heisman House: Under Pressure
Nissan: Heisman House: Under Pressure
Premiered on: College GameDay, ESPN
Nissan data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,755,258,075 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $51,537,769 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.83
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Steakhouse
State Farm: Steakhouse
Premiered on: The NFL Today, CBS
State Farm data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,756,887,699 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $80,926,284 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.95
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Sacrifice
Coors Seltzer: The Sacrifice
Premiered on: Jerry Maguire, TBS
Coors Seltzer data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 18,617,944 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $582,568 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.26
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
NFL: Bobble Heads
Roman: NFL: Bobble Heads
Premiered on: Good Morning Football: Weekend, NFL Network
Roman data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 319,944,461 (55% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,229,041 (51% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.45
Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)
Us Dreamers: Power Your Dreams
Xbox: Us Dreamers: Power Your Dreams
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Xbox data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 64,597,518 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,771,771 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.40
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

