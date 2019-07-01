Watch the newest commercials on TV from Subway, Apple, Verizon and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on June 27.
A few highlights: Subway says “Ciabatta believe it!” in a spot featuring a man taking a knee to make a surprise proposal (to have lunch with him). Verizon engineer Jason Cooley talks about the challenge of restoring cellular coverage in a storm-devastated area. And Apple serves up a magical black-and-white commercial titled “Bounce” (Ad Age’s I-Hsien Sherwood offered the backstory on the spot last week: “Apple’s breathtaking AirPods ad is a feat of in-camera magic”).