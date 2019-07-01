Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Subway, Apple, Verizon and more

Published on July 01, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on June 27.

A few highlights: Subway says “Ciabatta believe it!” in a spot featuring a man taking a knee to make a surprise proposal (to have lunch with him). Verizon engineer Jason Cooley talks about the challenge of restoring cellular coverage in a storm-devastated area. And Apple serves up a magical black-and-white commercial titled “Bounce” (Ad Age’s  I-Hsien Sherwood offered the backstory on the spot last week: “Apple’s breathtaking AirPods ad is a feat of in-camera magic”).

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Bounce
Apple AirPods: Bounce
Premiered on: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, FOX
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
More Than a Lawn
Quicken Loans: More Than a Lawn
Premiered on: America's Cutest, Animal Planet
Quicken Loans data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 904,306,236 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,087,930 (39% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.16
Attention Index: 64 (36% more interruptions than avg.)
Ciabatta Believe It!
Subway: Ciabatta Believe It!
Premiered on: Why Him?, FX
Subway data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,109,693,644 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,711,268 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.36
Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)
Real Good Reasons: Engineer Jason: $650
Verizon: Real Good Reasons: Engineer Jason: $650
Premiered on: FIFA Women's World Cup Live, FOX
Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,069,374,855 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $35,164,447 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.20
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Sandwich Reveal Party
Subway: Sandwich Reveal Party
Premiered on: Everybody Loves Raymond, TBS
Subway data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,109,693,644 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,711,268 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.36
Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

