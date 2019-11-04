Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from T-Mobile, Campbell’s, HBO and more

Published on November 04, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 31.

A few highlights: T-Mobile wants you to know that right now you can get four lines of unlimited service and four iPhone 11s for $35 per line (with AutoPay and qualifying iPhone trade-ins). HBO promotes “Daniel Sloss: X,” the comedian’s first comedy special. And Campbell’s points out that its chicken noodle soup has no added preservatives.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

NFL: Halloween
VISA: NFL: Halloween
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
VISA data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 427,147,312 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,831,921 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 98.41
Attention Index: 159 (59% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Recipe for Happiness
Campbell's Soup: Recipe for Happiness
Premiered on: The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, POP
Campbell's Soup data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 641,174,530 (35% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,771,895 (37% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.64
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)
It Takes a Village
Kaiser Permanente: It Takes a Village
Premiered on: KING 5 News at 7, NBC
Kaiser Permanente data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 241,073,177 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $759,664 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.33
Attention Index: 159 (59% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Daniel Sloss: X
HBO: Daniel Sloss: X
Premiered on: Trick 'r Treat, Independent Film (IFC)
HBO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 287,544,391 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,889,172 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.40
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Signal: Four iPhones 11s for $35 Per Line
T-Mobile: Signal: Four iPhones 11s for $35 Per Line
Premiered on: The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time, CW
T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,405,807,235 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $77,600,708 (25% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.90
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

