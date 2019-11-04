Watch the newest commercials on TV from T-Mobile, Campbell’s, HBO and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 31.
A few highlights: T-Mobile wants you to know that right now you can get four lines of unlimited service and four iPhone 11s for $35 per line (with AutoPay and qualifying iPhone trade-ins). HBO promotes “Daniel Sloss: X,” the comedian’s first comedy special. And Campbell’s points out that its chicken noodle soup has no added preservatives.