Watch the newest commercials on TV from Target, Amazon, Peloton and more

Published on November 05, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Nov. 1-3).

A few highlights: Amazon serves up a 90-second feel-good sing-along to ring in the holidays. In another holiday-themed spot, Target says “For all the House Warmers, we’re thinking of you.” And Peloton says “Our kind of joy feels different” in, yes, yet another holiday-themed commercial.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Jingle Sessions: Peytonville
Nationwide Insurance: Jingle Sessions: Peytonville
Premiered on: College Football, ESPN2
Nationwide Insurance data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 796,609,408 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,064,168 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.46
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Happy Holidays
Amazon: Happy Holidays
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Amazon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 540,521,324 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,493,791 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.59
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Mayhem: Saint Bernard
Allstate: Mayhem: Saint Bernard
Premiered on: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC
Allstate data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,648,094,342 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $54,045,571 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.84
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
Our Kind of Joy
Peloton: Our Kind of Joy
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Peloton data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 927,142,965 (39% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,052,100 (44% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.43
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
House Warmers
Target: House Warmers
Premiered on: Chrisley Knows Best, USA Network
Target data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,030,080,156 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $34,630,039 (25% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.19
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

