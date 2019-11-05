Watch the newest commercials on TV from Target, Amazon, Peloton and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Nov. 1-3).
A few highlights: Amazon serves up a 90-second feel-good sing-along to ring in the holidays. In another holiday-themed spot, Target says “For all the House Warmers, we’re thinking of you.” And Peloton says “Our kind of joy feels different” in, yes, yet another holiday-themed commercial.