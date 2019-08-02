Watch the newest commercials on TV from Target, Coors Light, JC Penney and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 31.
A few highlights: Target highlights its Major League Soccer partnership with a little help from Darwin Quintero, Jozy Altidore and other MLS stars. Coors Light humorously positions itself as “The Official Beer of Drinking in the Shower” (Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz served up the backstory on Tuesday: “Coors Light’s new ‘Made to Chill’ campaign breaks from its mountainous past”). And JC Penney hypes its Super Saturday Sale—which actually starts today (Friday) and runs through Sunday.