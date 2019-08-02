Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Target, Coors Light, JC Penney and more

Published on August 02, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 31.

A few highlights: Target highlights its Major League Soccer partnership with a little help from Darwin Quintero, Jozy Altidore and other MLS stars. Coors Light humorously positions itself as “The Official Beer of Drinking in the Shower” (Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz served up the backstory on Tuesday: “Coors Light’s new ‘Made to Chill’ campaign breaks from its mountainous past”). And JC Penney hypes its Super Saturday Sale—which actually starts today (Friday) and runs through Sunday.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Official Partner of Major League Soccer
Target: Official Partner of Major League Soccer
Premiered on: 2019 MLS All-Star Game, Fox Sports 1
Target data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,002,628,842 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,201,056 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.15
Attention Index: 56 (44% more interruptions than avg.)
The Official Beer of Drinking in the Shower
Coors Light: The Official Beer of Drinking in the Shower
Premiered on: Get Up, ESPN2
Coors Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 669,521,254 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,727,103 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.89
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Ice Bath
DIRECTV: Ice Bath
Premiered on: Mike & Molly, CW
DIRECTV data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 305,515,828 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,708,299 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 85.45
Attention Index: 48 (52% more interruptions than avg.)
Super Saturday Sale: BOGO: Jeans & Towels
JCPenney: Super Saturday Sale: BOGO: Jeans & Towels
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
JCPenney data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,326,008,704 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,073,336 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.27
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Early Bird Gets the Best Paint
Sherwin-Williams: Early Bird Gets the Best Paint
Premiered on: Sweet Home Sextuplets, TLC
Sherwin-Williams data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 739,717,947 (36% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,268,105 (35% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.96
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

