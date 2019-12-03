Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Target, Netflix, Outback Steakhouse and more

Published on December 03, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Nov. 29-Dec. 1).

A few highlights: Target reminds “all the Secret Santas” to try its shopping pick-up service Drive Up. Netflix promotes its original movies “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “Dolemite Is My Name,” “The Two Popes,” “The Laundromat” and “The King”—available “on the big screen and on your screen.” And Outback Steakhouse wants you to know that it now offers delivery through DoorDash.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Show Her That You Know Her
Pandora: Show Her That You Know Her
Premiered on: NCIS: New Orleans, TNT
Pandora data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 239,808,640 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,928,302 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.96
Attention Index: 49 (51% more interruptions than avg.)
Fall Movies: On the Big Screen and on Your Screen
Netflix: Fall Movies: On the Big Screen and on Your Screen
Premiered on: College Football, FOX
Netflix data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 443,588,544 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,451,249 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.76
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: So Quick
Target: Holidays: So Quick
Premiered on: Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire & Legend of the Lost Tribe, CBS
Target data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,535,722,026 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $71,923,571 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.80
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Minty Flavor
KitKat: Minty Flavor
Premiered on: Wipeout, CBS
KitKat data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 592,854,445 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,259,230 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.29
Attention Index: 57 (43% more interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Carolers
Outback Steakhouse: Holidays: Carolers
Premiered on: College Football, CBS
Outback Steakhouse data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,077,353,623 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,571,718 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.79
Attention Index: 148 (48% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular