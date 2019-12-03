Watch the newest commercials on TV from Target, Netflix, Outback Steakhouse and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Nov. 29-Dec. 1).
A few highlights: Target reminds “all the Secret Santas” to try its shopping pick-up service Drive Up. Netflix promotes its original movies “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “Dolemite Is My Name,” “The Two Popes,” “The Laundromat” and “The King”—available “on the big screen and on your screen.” And Outback Steakhouse wants you to know that it now offers delivery through DoorDash.