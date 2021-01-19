Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Tommy John, The New York Times, Dick’s Sporting Goods and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 19, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Healthy Choice, Aflac, Planet Fitness and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Tommy John wants you to know about its Hammock Pouch underwear for men. The New York Times promotes Cooking, its print/online resource for foodies. And Dick’s Sporting Goods offers a poetic tale about how one young baseball batter pursued greatness.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Tale of the Batter
Dick's Sporting Goods: Tale of the Batter
Premiered on: First Take, ESPN
Dick's Sporting Goods data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 518,819,263 (50% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,941,795 (39% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.37
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Beach Vibes
Corona Hard Seltzer: Beach Vibes
Premiered on: NBA TV Marquee Matchup, NBA TV
Corona Hard Seltzer data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 678,671,215 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,271,915 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.70
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Recipes. Advice. Inspiration.
NYT Cooking: Recipes. Advice. Inspiration.
Premiered on: Airplane Repo, Discovery Channel
NYT Cooking data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 11,732,207 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $125,971 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.91
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Little Things: Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Chick-fil-A: The Little Things: Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
Chick-fil-A data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,083,207,661 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,899,345 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.90
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Superior Support
Tommy John: Superior Support
Premiered on: Golf Today, Golf
Tommy John data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 150,041,940 (55% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,406,059 (67% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.91
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Healthy Choice, Aflac, Planet Fitness and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Healthy Choice, Aflac, Planet Fitness and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dial, GoDaddy, Wayfair and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dial, GoDaddy, Wayfair and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dole, Bud Light Seltzer, Geico and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dole, Bud Light Seltzer, Geico and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from T-Mobile, Dave, Coors Light and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from T-Mobile, Dave, Coors Light and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dunkin’, Philo, Zaxby’s and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dunkin’, Philo, Zaxby’s and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Allbirds, AnyTask, Snickers and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Allbirds, AnyTask, Snickers and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from TaxAct, Ritz Crackers, Glad and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from TaxAct, Ritz Crackers, Glad and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ford, Allstate, Oreo and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ford, Allstate, Oreo and more