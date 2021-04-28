Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Uber, ServiceNow, Dove and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 28, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Rolex, Adidas and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Spike Lee stars in Uber’s COVID-19 vaccination PSA. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “Uber is donating rides for people to get their vaccines in campaign fronted by Spike Lee.”) Willy Wonka decides to digitize his chocolate factory’s workflow with help from software giant ServiceNow. And Dove presents what it calls the “reverse selfie” in a new 30-second TV cut of an ad that debuted online in a 60-second version on April 20. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory and the longer version: “Dove tackles toxic selfie culture in ad updating its ‘Evolution’ commercial.”

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Break From Beer
Jim Beam: Break From Beer
Premiered on: Flipping Out, BRAVO
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 273,268,306 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,523,793 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.83%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Digital Workflows Are Just the Ticket to Help Wonka’s Fantastical Factory.
ServiceNow: Digital Workflows Are Just the Ticket to Help Wonka’s Fantastical Factory.
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Reverse Selfie
Dove: Reverse Selfie
Premiered on: CBS This Morning, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 610,986,141 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,385,258 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.13%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Vaccinate the Block
Uber: Vaccinate the Block
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 7,792,716 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $67,204 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.21%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Reunited With Buds
Budweiser: Reunited With Buds
Premiered on: Game Night, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 96,648,511 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $234,345 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.39%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

