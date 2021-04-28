Watch the newest commercials on TV from Uber, ServiceNow, Dove and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Spike Lee stars in Uber’s COVID-19 vaccination PSA. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “Uber is donating rides for people to get their vaccines in campaign fronted by Spike Lee.”) Willy Wonka decides to digitize his chocolate factory’s workflow with help from software giant ServiceNow. And Dove presents what it calls the “reverse selfie” in a new 30-second TV cut of an ad that debuted online in a 60-second version on April 20. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory and the longer version: “Dove tackles toxic selfie culture in ad updating its ‘Evolution’ commercial.”)