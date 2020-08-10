Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Uncle Nearest, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies, Bass Pro Shops and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s promote their Fall Hunting Classic sales event (through Aug. 26). Snap, Crackle and Pop, the Rice Krispies mascots, have a sort of boy-band moment in the latest from Kellogg’s. And Uncle Nearest calls itself as “the smoothest, most award-winning premium American whiskey.”