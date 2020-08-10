Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Uncle Nearest, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies, Bass Pro Shops and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 10, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s promote their Fall Hunting Classic sales event (through Aug. 26). Snap, Crackle and Pop, the Rice Krispies mascots, have a sort of boy-band moment in the latest from Kellogg’s. And Uncle Nearest calls itself as “the smoothest, most award-winning premium American whiskey.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)
Uncle Nearest: Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)
Premiered on: A Little Late With Lilly Singh, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Pop to Life
Rice Krispies: Pop to Life
Premiered on: DuckTales, Disney XD
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Here I Find Peace
Bass Pro Shops: Here I Find Peace
Premiered on: Wild Boar Fever X, Outdoor Channel
Bass Pro Shops data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 14,621,162 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $428,775 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.14
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Summer Sale: It's Time
Manscaped: Summer Sale: It's Time
Premiered on: It's a Living, Logo
Manscaped data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 463,006,613 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,606,423 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.23
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
TechXperts
AutoNation: TechXperts
Premiered on: College Football, PAC-12 Network
AutoNation data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 125,241,688 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $66,989 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.37
Attention Index: 48 (52% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

