Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, Bud Light, the NFL and more

Published on October 15, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 10.

A few highlights: The Bud Light king makes evening plans—which, of course, include Bud Light Platinum (“Brewed for the night,” per the tagline). The NFL promotes its “toe tippin,’ drippin,’ front flippin’” action with some clips from the field. And Verizon also hypes the thrill of football with the latest installment of its continuing “Moments of Impact” campaign in partnership with the NFL.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Going Out
Bud Light: Going Out
Premiered on: NFL Football, NFL Network
Bud Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,274,302,896 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,674,370 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.22
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
This Is Toe Tippin
NFL: This Is Toe Tippin
Premiered on: NFL 100 Game of the Week, NFL Network
NFL data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,392,541,977 (41% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,339,241 (35% of industry)
Attention Score: 98.08
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Moments of Impact: Big Plays
Verizon: Moments of Impact: Big Plays
Premiered on: NFL Football, NFL Network
Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,526,775,856 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $71,686,930 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.46
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
People Who Home Chef: $80 Off
Home Chef: People Who Home Chef: $80 Off
Premiered on: Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks, truTV
Home Chef data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 102,992,981 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $419,774 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.57
Attention Index: 156 (56% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Fight With Care
Care.org: Fight With Care
Premiered on: Law & Order, ION
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

