Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, Bud Light, the NFL and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 10.
A few highlights: The Bud Light king makes evening plans—which, of course, include Bud Light Platinum (“Brewed for the night,” per the tagline). The NFL promotes its “toe tippin,’ drippin,’ front flippin’” action with some clips from the field. And Verizon also hypes the thrill of football with the latest installment of its continuing “Moments of Impact” campaign in partnership with the NFL.