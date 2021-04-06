Watch the newest commercials on TV from Visa, Nissan, Google and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Google imagines life post-pandemic. (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory on the campaign: “Google’s COVID-19 vaccine ad says farewell to ‘virtual,’ ‘lockdown’ and more.”) Brie Larson helps hype what Nissan is calling “The New Nissan.” And Olympic gymnast Simone Biles rather dramatically demonstrates just how fast you can pay with a contactless Visa card.