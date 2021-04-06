Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Visa, Nissan, Google and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 06, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Overstock, Chevy, White Claw and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Google imagines life post-pandemic. (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory on the campaign: “Google’s COVID-19 vaccine ad says farewell to ‘virtual,’ ‘lockdown’ and more.”) Brie Larson helps hype what Nissan is calling “The New Nissan.” And Olympic gymnast Simone Biles rather dramatically demonstrates just how fast you can pay with a contactless Visa card.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Get Back to What You Love
Google: Get Back to What You Love
Premiered on: 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament, CBS
Google data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 362,270,881 (28% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,051,666 (64% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.25%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Not a Word
Tostitos: Not a Word
Premiered on: The New Adventures of Old Christine, TV LAND
Tostitos data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 575,579,842 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,462,549 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.25%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
The New Nissan
Nissan: The New Nissan
Premiered on: 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament, CBS
Nissan data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,391,493,306 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $35,723,773 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.02%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Pay Like an Olympian
VISA: Pay Like an Olympian
Premiered on: U.S. Olympic Trials, NBC Sports
VISA data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,699,090 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $30,434 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.88%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Friends Are Waiting
Miller Lite: Friends Are Waiting
Premiered on: 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament, CBS
Miller Lite data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 448,359,992 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,564,566 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.16%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

