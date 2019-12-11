Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Land Rover, Wonderful Pistachios and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Dec. 9.
A few highlights: World champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin escapes a traffic jam with help from her Land Rover. A turtle named Sheldon is a little miffed about Wonderful Pistachios shelled pistachios. And Walmart suggests you stage an easier holiday celebration by using its app-based grocery pickup service.