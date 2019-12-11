Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Land Rover, Wonderful Pistachios and more

Published on December 11, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Dec. 9.

A few highlights: World champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin escapes a traffic jam with help from her Land Rover. A turtle named Sheldon is a little miffed about Wonderful Pistachios shelled pistachios. And Walmart suggests you stage an easier holiday celebration by using its app-based grocery pickup service.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Play Harder
Land Rover: Play Harder
Premiered on: First Look, MSNBC
Land Rover data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,005,519,938 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,313,946 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.76
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
A Gift That Says It All: Thank You For Everything
Jared: A Gift That Says It All: Thank You For Everything
Premiered on: Botched, E!
Jared data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,680,074,379 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,426,055 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.34
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Sheldon
Wonderful Pistachios: Sheldon
Premiered on: NCIS, USA Network
Wonderful Pistachios data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 530,285,629 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,951,679 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.87
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Goodbye Holiday Hosting Stress. Hello Free Grocery Pickup.
Walmart: Goodbye Holiday Hosting Stress. Hello Free Grocery Pickup.
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
Walmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 6,136,753,612 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $92,805,795 (27% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.77
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Wedding
Milk-Bone: Wedding
Premiered on: Christmas Town, Hallmark
Milk-Bone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 169,999,483 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $962,845 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.86
Attention Index: 30 (70% more interruptions than avg.)

