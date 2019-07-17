Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Lexus, Yoplait and more

Published on July 17, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 15.

A few highlights: Yoplait says its new Yoplait Smoothie is for “big little wins” in a spot that focuses on a girl at Taekwondo practice and her (very) proud mom. Walmart promotes its back-to-school deals (see Adrianne Pasquarelli’s “It’s never too early, apparently, for back-to-school campaigns”). And Lexus hypes its Golden Opportunity Sales Event.

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Golden Opportunity Sales Event: Performance
Lexus: Golden Opportunity Sales Event: Performance
Premiered on: The King of Queens, TBS
Lexus data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,710,271,405 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,139,150 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.94
Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)
NYC FC: Captain and Ginger
Captain Morgan: NYC FC: Captain and Ginger
Premiered on: TMZ Sports Weekend, Fox Sports 1
Captain Morgan data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 155,256,709 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,311,126 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.87
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Big Day Back
Walmart: Big Day Back
Premiered on: CMT Music, CMTV
Walmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,394,431,517 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,424,293 (26% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.88
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)
Taekwondo
Yoplait: Taekwondo
Premiered on: Reba, Freeform
Yoplait data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 430,725,308 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,760,966 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.75
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Speed Demon
PetSmart: The Speed Demon
Premiered on: Misfit Garage, Discovery Channel
PetSmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 372,020,171 (38% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,286,139 (61% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.72
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

