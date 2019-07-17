Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Lexus, Yoplait and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 15.
A few highlights: Yoplait says its new Yoplait Smoothie is for “big little wins” in a spot that focuses on a girl at Taekwondo practice and her (very) proud mom. Walmart promotes its back-to-school deals (see Adrianne Pasquarelli’s “It’s never too early, apparently, for back-to-school campaigns”). And Lexus hypes its Golden Opportunity Sales Event.