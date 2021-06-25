Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Paycom, Grubhub and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Wayfair invites you to “make your home everything you need it to be” (by shopping Wayfair, of course). Paycom wants you to know that its HR and payroll software can help streamline vacation requests. And as part of its continuing “We serve restaurants” campaign, Grubhub delivers a fresh 15-second spot that focuses on noodle houses and more.