Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Paycom, Grubhub and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 25, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Vrbo, Skillshare and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Wayfair invites you to “make your home everything you need it to be” (by shopping Wayfair, of course). Paycom wants you to know that its HR and payroll software can help streamline vacation requests. And as part of its continuing “We serve restaurants” campaign, Grubhub delivers a fresh 15-second spot that focuses on noodle houses and more.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
No Place Like It
Wayfair: No Place Like It
Premiered on: Fire Masters, Cooking Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 821,099,192 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,822,273 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.31%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
We Serve Restaurants: Noodle Houses
Grubhub: We Serve Restaurants: Noodle Houses
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 683,487,128 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,827,413 (15% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.93%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Room for Improvement
Paycom: Room for Improvement
Premiered on: Squawk Box, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 113,694,236 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $527,673 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.51%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Better With Pepsi: Burgers
Pepsi: Better With Pepsi: Burgers
Premiered on: Horse Racing, FOX Sports 2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 417,272,842 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,206,462 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.25%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Brian: Friends
GolfTEC: Brian: Friends
Premiered on: PGA TOUR Champions Learning Center, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Vrbo, Skillshare and more

Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Vrbo, Skillshare and more
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Wingstop, The Zebra and more

Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Wingstop, The Zebra and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Asics, McDonald’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Asics, McDonald’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Toyota, Dell, Sonic and more

Watch the newest commercials from Toyota, Dell, Sonic and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hotwire, Crest, Snapple and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hotwire, Crest, Snapple and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Michelob, Xbox, Jack in the Box and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Michelob, Xbox, Jack in the Box and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Citi, Kohler, Dunkin’ and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Citi, Kohler, Dunkin’ and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Expedia, Grubhub and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Expedia, Grubhub and more