Watch the newest commercials from YouTube Kids, Hello Bello, Amazon Fire TV and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Amazon wants you to know that if you have Fire TV, you can ask Alexa, “Play something on Netflix” to get “a personal recommendation and discover something you didn’t know you’d love.” Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard promote Hello Bello, their plant-based baby products line, in a whimsical spot with the tagline “For babies who poop their pants.” And YouTube tells the tale of a boy who gets interested in robotics after watching YouTube Kids videos.