Watch the newest commercials from YouTube Kids, Hello Bello, Amazon Fire TV and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on November 18, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Amazon wants you to know that if you have Fire TV, you can ask Alexa, “Play something on Netflix” to get “a personal recommendation and discover something you didn’t know you’d love.” Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard promote Hello Bello, their plant-based baby products line, in a whimsical spot with the tagline “For babies who poop their pants.” And YouTube tells the tale of a boy who gets interested in robotics after watching YouTube Kids videos.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Just Getting Started: Robot
YouTube: Just Getting Started: Robot
Premiered on: The Kelly Clarkson Show, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 98,866,729 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,833,489 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.22%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Romeo and Juliet
Realtor.com: Romeo and Juliet
Premiered on: CNN Newsroom With Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, CNN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 414,533,742 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,704,427 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.31%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Alexa, Play Something on Netflix: The Witcher
Amazon Fire TV: Alexa, Play Something on Netflix: The Witcher
Premiered on: Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,147,394 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,246 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.47%
Attention Index: 135 (35% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Factory
Hello Bello: Factory
Premiered on: Blazing Team, Discovery Family Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,868,263 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $57,497 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.71%
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: You Make My Dreams Come True
TJX Companies: Holidays: You Make My Dreams Come True
Premiered on: America's Morning Headquarters, Weather Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 474,459,376 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,568,075 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.53%
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

