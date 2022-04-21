Watch the newest commercials from Zurich Insurance, WW, Pair Eyewear and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Pro golfers Justin Rose, Billy Horschel and Collin Morikawa help promote the Zurich Insurance Group, which Morikawa calls “a global insurer aspiring to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world.” WW (as Weight Watchers has rebranded itself) spokesperson James Corden talks with members about how the weight-loss program works for them. And Sophia Edelstein, co-founder of Pair Eyeware—a direct-to-consumer marketer that sells eyeglasses with magnetic snap-on frames—wants you to know that her company offers hundreds of designs starting at $60.