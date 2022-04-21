Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Zurich Insurance, WW, Pair Eyewear and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 21, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Avocados From Mexico, Ikea, Samsung and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Pro golfers Justin Rose, Billy Horschel and Collin Morikawa help promote the Zurich Insurance Group, which Morikawa calls “a global insurer aspiring to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world.” WW (as Weight Watchers has rebranded itself) spokesperson James Corden talks with members about how the weight-loss program works for them. And Sophia Edelstein, co-founder of Pair Eyeware—a direct-to-consumer marketer that sells eyeglasses with magnetic snap-on frames—wants you to know that her company offers hundreds of designs starting at $60.

 

Ad Age A-List 2022

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Better Tomorrow
Zurich Insurance Group: Better Tomorrow
Premiered on: Golf's Greatest Rounds, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Doable: $5 a Month
WW: Doable: $5 a Month
Premiered on: High School Lover, Lifetime Movies
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 290,002,011 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,518,550 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.66%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Hundreds of Designs
Pair Eyewear: Hundreds of Designs
Premiered on: Murdoch Mysteries, Ovation
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 36,546,038 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $95,324 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.85%
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Transported Back to a Simpler Time
Visit Bucks County: Transported Back to a Simpler Time
Premiered on: Good Day New York, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 13 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,498 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.05%
Attention Index: 52 (48% more interruptions than avg.)
Horsepower
Blue-Emu: Horsepower
Premiered on: Golf Central, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 151,086,803 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $474,953 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.17%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

RSVP for Ad Age Next: Multicultural Marketing on May 9 at AdAge.com/NextMulticultural

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Avocados From Mexico, Ikea, Samsung and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, VistaPrint, Behr and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Bubly, Liberty Mutual, Guitar Center and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: TV Pivot on May 24 and 25 at AdAge.com/TVPivot

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Hers, Neighbor, Ladder and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Hulu, Disney+, McDonald’s and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Fitbit, IHOP, Apartments.com and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Avocados From Mexico, Ikea, Samsung and more

Watch the newest commercials from Avocados From Mexico, Ikea, Samsung and more
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, VistaPrint, Behr and more

Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, VistaPrint, Behr and more
Watch the newest commercials from Bubly, Liberty Mutual, Guitar Center and more

Watch the newest commercials from Bubly, Liberty Mutual, Guitar Center and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hers, Neighbor, Ladder and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hers, Neighbor, Ladder and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hulu, Disney+, McDonald’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hulu, Disney+, McDonald’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Fitbit, IHOP, Apartments.com and more

Watch the newest commercials from Fitbit, IHOP, Apartments.com and more
Watch the newest commercials from Metro by T-Mobile, Macy’s, JC Penney and more

Watch the newest commercials from Metro by T-Mobile, Macy’s, JC Penney and more
Watch the newest commercials from AT&T, Bank of America, Dick’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from AT&T, Bank of America, Dick’s and more