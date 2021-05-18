Latest News

Rapper Drake invests in faux-chicken maker’s $40 million round

The new funds will help Daring roughly triple its retail distribution
Published on May 18, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Walmart jumps as ‘get out and shop’ ethic spurs boosted forecast
Credit: Bloomberg

In another sign of the faux meat boom, Daring Foods Inc. has raised $40 million from investors—including entertainer Drake—after debuting its plant-based chicken last year.

The series B funding round was led by D1 Capital Partners and joined by existing investors Maveron and Palm Tree Crew, Daring said. The company, which declined to comment on its valuation, raised $8 million in October.

While faux beef has demanded much of the attention in the imitation meat category, chicken is the most popular meat in the U.S., making it an obvious target for plant-based manufacturers. The global plant-based chicken category is projected to reach $8 billion by 2030, according to an estimate from Future Market Insights.

Related Articles
5 marketing lessons from the chicken sandwich wars
Jessica Wohl
McDonald's vs. Chick-fil-A: an early read on the Golden Arches' chicken foray
Ally Marotti
KFC bombs burger rivals with billboards hyping its new crispy chicken sandwich
Jessica Wohl

“The first wave of plant-based was really focused on taste and texture, but then you had the sacrifice of other elements, like health,” said Ross Mackay, a co-founder who serves as Daring’s chief executive officer. Unlike other plant-based meats, Daring highlights its low calories and short ingredient list.

The new funds will help Daring roughly triple its retail distribution, which already includes Kroger and Costco, to more than 4,500 U.S. stores this year, according to Mackay. Its foodservice footprint of about 400 locations could grow ten-fold in the same period.

Daring is expanding in an increasingly crowded field. Kellogg’s new Incogmeato line recently debuted two “Chik’n Tenders” products. Nestle’s Sweet Earth brand includes multiple faux chicken items and has distribution in more than 26,000 stores. Livekindly Collective, a group of plant-based protein brands that includes two with “chicken” options in the U.S., recently raised $335 million. Category leader Beyond Meat has also been telling customers that it will launch chicken this summer, after having run several short-lived trials with KFC.

Drake, who has said he’s a vegetarian, adds to the growing list of celebrities backing faux meat that includes Serena Williams and Jay-Z.

Daring, based in Los Angeles, was founded with the goal of removing chicken from the global food system, citing what it claims are the industry’s unethical treatment of animals and negative impact on the environment.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Walmart jumps as ‘get out and shop’ ethic spurs boosted forecast

Walmart jumps as ‘get out and shop’ ethic spurs boosted forecast
Google will make Android apps tell users about data collection

Google will make Android apps tell users about data collection
Roku rallies after strong sales forecast amid streaming growth

Roku rallies after strong sales forecast amid streaming growth
Fox tops estimates after subscriber fees help offset ad declines

Fox tops estimates after subscriber fees help offset ad declines
Twitter to let users sell tickets to live audio chats on Spaces

Twitter to let users sell tickets to live audio chats on Spaces
Twitter projects lackluster sales, sending shares down

Twitter projects lackluster sales, sending shares down
Fried-chicken craze is causing U.S. to run low on poultry

Fried-chicken craze is causing U.S. to run low on poultry
Discovery shares fall as streaming, ad sales disappoint

Discovery shares fall as streaming, ad sales disappoint