Kelly Clarkson hooks up with Wayfair and Amy Poehler pushes Pure Leaf: Marketer’s Brief
Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors.
Kelly Clarkson is adding some home goods to her growing endorsement roster. Wayfair has tapped the singer and daytime TV star as its “first official brand ambassador in the U.S.,” the online retailer announced today. The deal includes TV ads, digital marketing and brand integrations on NBCUniversal’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Also, in April Wayfair will release an “exclusive, two-part collection of furniture, décor and more, inspired by her lifestyle and southern roots,” according to a press release. The TV campaign begins Monday and is called “Home: You Got This.” Ads, which were handled in-house, show Clarkson popping up inside people’s homes to suggest kitchen and living room furniture via Wayfair’s app.
The deal follows an endorsement pact she struck last year with Norwegian Cruise Line that includes free cruise giveaways and other integrations into her new show. During an October interview with Ad Age, she discussed her approach to brand deals. “I think people do take themselves too seriously,” Clarkson said, when asked about the perception of “selling out.” But, she added: “I also think that you shouldn’t be a part of something unless you are really into it.”
Red Bull gives you waves
The sharing economy has come to the shoreline. Red Bull in Brazil is testing a surfboard sharing service, Surfer Today reports, noting that the program was developed by Brazilian ad agency DPZ&T and Grin Scooters and is available at four beaches until March 8.
Just say no
Amy Poehler is the new voice of PepsiCo’s Pure Leaf iced tea. The comedian narrates a new campaign from the brand called “No Is Beautiful” that carries a dual meaning. Ads tout the tea as having no artificial flavors or sweeteners, while encouraging people to say no to more activities in hopes of relieving some stress. The campaign targets women in particular. The brand in a press release cites research it commissioned that shows half of women surveyed “revealed that they don’t feel empowered to say no to things in their professional lives, while only a third (34 percent) of men share the same sentiment.”
Nostalgia gets a makeover
NostalgiaCon, a conventions business dedicated to hits of the past, is now RetroPop Con. The name change is meant to appeal to younger people who are into throwback items and entertainment but don’t share nostalgia for them since they were out before their time. “RetroPop will serve our throwback pop culture conventions and media business much better because nostalgia typically alludes to those who lived an era whereas retro extends to include all generations who appreciate the iconic decade trends, innovators and classics,” said founder and CEO Manny Ruiz. Not everything old is new, though: NostalgiaCon LLC continues as the legal entity responsible for the conventions.
Aiming high
Esports company ESL has signed the U.S. Air Force as the official sponsor for is Extreme Masters North America 2020 tournament and its ESL Pro League Season 11. It marks ESL’s first-ever U.S. Armed Forces sponsorship for its tournaments and leagues. The Air Force is also backing AnyKey, an advocacy group founded by ESL and Intel that supports diversity, inclusion and equality in competitive gaming.
Would you buy this?
Smucker’s Uncrustables, known for frozen PB&J, is going after meat eaters with roll-ups featuring turkey and cheese or ham and cheese, and heat-and-eat “bites” in BBQ chicken and taco varieties, according to a presentation to investors this week.
Number of the week
$15,000: The value of the IHOP gift cards one person could win in the chain’s “Pancakes For Life” giveaway.
Tweet of the week
Comings and goings
Lauren Gallo is back at Nike. She has accepted the position of senior director for brand creative working in Los Angeles, according to her LinkedIn page. She comes from Snap, where she was global head of content marketing. She worked on Nike’s women’s business as digital brand marketing lead from late 2012 to early 2015 before leaving for Apple. She took the Snap job in February 2018.
Inspire Brands named Brendan Mauri the president of its Rusty Taco chain. Mauri was most recently senior director of marketing for Rusty Taco and will continue to lead marketing in his expanded role.
Contributing: E.J. Schultz, Jessica Wohl