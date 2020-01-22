Why Frito-Lay is saying ‘Super Bowl’ nonstop: Marketer’s Brief
Send tips/suggestions to [email protected].
Frito-Lay is reminding viewers to stock up on all of its chips before the big game, and rubbing it in that it doesn’t have to say “Big Game” in its ads. Frito-Lay has the rights to say “Super Bowl” as an official National Football League sponsor, while other brands spending millions to air in-game ads can only use phrases such as “Big Game.”
Witness Molson Coors, which recently plugged a round of local ad buys for its Saint Archer Gold brand by saying they would air on “regional Fox affiliates across the U.S. during the pro football championship game on Feb. 2.” Rival Anheuser-Busch is the NFL’s official beer sponsor.
Frito-Lay is making the most of its status, saying “Super Bowl” eight times in its latest in-house spot. The 30-second spot features retired NFL stars Deion Sanders and Terry Bradshaw sitting down to watch the game with bags of Cheetos, Doritos, Fritos, Lay’s, Ruffles and Tostitos. There are also quick shots of cans of Pepsi and Pepsi Zero Sugar. After all, that sibling brand is also a Super Bowl sponsor. Frito-Lay’s other plans include a “Casa de Crunch” activation at Super Bowl Live, the fan fest area in Miami, including a Lay’s living room; Cheetos and Doritos rooms with themes related to their in-game ads; and a Tostitos kitchen.
Too many toppings
Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest pizza consumption days of the year. Pizza Hut plans to give out thousands of slices in Miami in its role as the official pizza of the NFL, and Little Caesars is running an in-game ad touting its new delivery with DoorDash. Now, even Hormel wants in on the game. It concocted a 54-topping pizza for the 54th Super Bowl, inspired by foods popular in the Northeast, South, Midwest, Southwest and Northwest regions of the U.S. Each of the five areas lines up, much like a football field, and include Hormel products such as bacon crumbles, pepperoni and a Happy Little Plants plant-based product. There are dessert-filled endzones on each side that include its Justin’s nut butter cups, among other sweets. We can only hope Tums has something up its sleeve for Miami.
Keep calm and carry on
As they strive to keep customers happy and sated, hospitality brands are turning to wellness purveyors to improve the hotel experience. Hyatt Hotels Corp., which introduced the role of Global Head of Wellbeing two years ago with the hire of wellness vet Mia Kyricos, recently announced a partnership with Headspace, a meditation brand. As part of the deal, Hyatt guests will receive access to meditation content and special sounds for sleep. The idea of mindfulness will be a topic of discussion at Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness, a conference taking place in New York City on Feb. 6. Find out more here.
Plant-based power
It seems like every day there’s a new plant-based product (there’s even another one further down in this Brief). Even though the vast majority of people are not vegetarians, a small majority of Americans—51 percent—have tried fake meat at least once, and 12 percent say they consume it “quite often,” according to a poll of 31,909 Americans from Piplsay. The market research group says that 16 percent of millennials eat the fake stuff regularly, versus 8 percent of baby boomers.
Would you buy this?
Folded Just Eggs hit store freezers in April. An updated liquid plant-based egg is set to follow in May.
Number of the week
254: Number of stores greeting card chain Papyrus plans to close, which amounts to all of its stores.
Comings and goings
Gary Vaynerchuk has a new role, as a Bojangles board member. VaynerMedia doesn’t work with the chicken and biscuit chain, whose agencies include EP+Co on creative and strategy, AC&M for multicultural marketing and LGA for public relations.
FabFitFun has created the role of chief marketing officer and tapped Louisa Wee for the job. Before joining the LA-based subscription box service, Wee worked as VP of marketing strategy and analysis and programmatic media buying at Netflix.
The Association of National Advertisers has named former L’Oréal USA media executive Nadine Karp McHugh as the first president of SeeHer, the group’s unit for promoting gender equality in marketing and entertainment. At the ANA, she’ll report directly to CEO Bob Liodice.
Karp McHugh for the past five years was senior VP of omnimedia strategy, data-driven media and creative solutions at L’Oréal. A replacement hasn’t immediately been named for her. “Nadine has played a key role in the digital transformation of L’Oréal in the U.S. during a time of great disruption in the advertising media industry,” said Gretchen Saegh-Fleming, chief marketing officer of L’Oréal USA, in a statement. “Nadine has always shown a great passion for the cause of gender equality, inside and outside of L’Oréal, and we are pleased she will be working to advance that very mission at ANA.”
Contributing: Jessica Wohl, Adrianne Pasquarelli, Jack Neff, E.J. Schultz