The 10 most trusted brands—and where TikTok stands with Gen Z

TikTok, Snapchat, Spotify, Twitch and Discord were singled out as “standout brands” for Gen Z, meaning they had a considerably higher trust score with the coveted cohort born between the late 1990s and early 2010s compared with other generations.

“Gen Z has a desire to build community and I think those gaming platforms help to foster that,” said Amy He, head of industry analysis at Morning Consult.

The report was based on surveys of between 1,158 and 35,280 U.S. adults, depending on the brand. The brands were ranked by a net trust score, calculated by the share of adults who trust the brand minus the share who distrust.



The report found that Gen Z’s average net trust score for all brands was more than 10 points lower than other generations, similar to last year’s report.

“Part of that is being at a certain life stage where they are more anti-establishment, but I think that is any generation when they are young,” He said. “It’s not just brands where we see less trust with Gen Z. It’s all institutions—the media, government, corporate America, Hollywood. Gen Z has just been exposed less to brands.”