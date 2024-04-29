20 brands catching Gen Z’s attention right now

Surging demand for secondhand luxury goods is helping to boost the image of upscale brands Hermès and Cartier among Gen Z consumers.

Hermès tops the latest Ad Age-Harris Poll Gen Z brand tracker, while Cartier came in ninth. The tracker ranks brands that made significant progress in gaining attention from Gen Z in the first quarter of 2024. Other brands cracking the top five are Peppa Pig, Firehouse Subs, Coinbase and StubHub.

The rise of Hermès and Cartier among the coveted demographic is indicative of consumer trends shaping the luxury market—and a lot of it has to do with used goods.

At the height of the pandemic, many high-end brands scaled back on production, thinking that sales would dry up. But demand for luxury items actually grew as consumers’ savings swelled. Now, the second-hand luxury market is booming, with Gen Zers and millennials flipping the handbags.

Indeed, on the luxury consignment site The RealReal, handbag demand among Gen Zers is up by 136% since 2019, while demand among both millennials and Gen X is up by 78%, according to The RealReal’s 2022 Luxury Resale Report. The RealReal’s 2023 report found that the Hermès Birkin bag had the highest resale value, and that “fair condition” items that may show signs of heavier wear were still sought after, with demand for such bags up 130%.