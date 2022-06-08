5 standout campaigns honoring the LGBTQ+ community

It’s Pride Month, and many of the brand celebrations we see this time of year shine brightly with rainbows but ring a bit hollow and superficial, so we are turning to queer agency leaders to share efforts they believe creatively and authentically support the LGBTQ+ community.

For the first installment, we have Kate Wolff, founder and CEO of L.A.-based agency Lupine Creative, who also serves as co-chair, operations and programming of Do The WeRQ, a community designed to increase queer creativity and share-of-voice in the industry.

Wolff said that in less than 10 years, she’s “transformed from code-switching my queerness for survival, to adapting and understanding the power of self-recognition, to being an out-and-proud creator of brave spaces—striving for a culture of inclusion for others.”

She has purposefully built such spaces with Do The WeRQ and at Lupine, “where our pack of independent thinkers ideate around shared, lived experiences.”

Here, she discusses efforts from brands big and small, including a pair of projects for HBO out of her own agency. “This brand work defies traditional definitions of a ‘campaign’ in terms of life cycle— creating lasting impact, inciting enough progress, and inviting others to take action,” she said.