5 ways TikTok is shaping the future of entertainment

Over the past couple of years, TikTok has made its share of waves in the fast-evolving social media landscape. And as its reach and influence continues to expand both in the U.S. and abroad, marketing leaders have become more bullish on the role that the video-centric platform might play in the future of entertainment.

At this week’s second annual Ad Age Next: Streaming virtual event, a roster of creative professionals and industry leaders came together to offer their thoughts on how TikTok, once thought of as an app for lip-syncing and dance videos, has fundamentally changed the culture and demonstrated valuable lessons for all things video. Below, five experts volunteer their perspectives on how what TikTok is doing today could be used as a road map for what streaming, TV and media may look like tomorrow.