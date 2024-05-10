9 ads that sparked an outcry before Apple’s ‘Crush’

Apple issued a rare apology on Thursday after its new iPad Pro commercial was heavily criticized for showing creative objects such as musical instruments and paint cans getting crushed by an industrial-sized hydraulic press.

“Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world,” Tor Myhren, Apple’s VP of marketing communications, said in a statement to Ad Age. “Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

Of course, this is nothing new. Many brands over the years have met a similar fate with controversial ads that were greeted with fierce backlash. This isn’t even Apple’s first rodeo in that regard.