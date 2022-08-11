Twitter, Thinx and Electronic Arts leaders among execs named to AAF advertising hall of achievement

The American Advertising Federation is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Hall of Achievement by adding eight new industry leaders.

The organization is broadening the scope of professions chosen for the award, which honors those under 40, according to Steve Pacheco, AAF’s CEO and president. “The word 'advertising' limits certain categories” and this year, AAF “tried to be more diverse with roles,” said Pacheco.

This year’s nominees “bring a wide range of experience,” said Hayley Romer, co-chair and former chief revenue officer and publisher at The Atlantic. She added that this was the first time the award was given to a professional in the gaming field–Elle McCarthy, VP of brand at Electronic Arts.

Although candidates are typically expected to work with social causes, this year, “we saw a number of candidates who have made their efforts in social impact their job,” said Ross Martin, co-chair of the Hall of Achievement's Council of Judges and president of Known. This includes Bing Chen, said Martin, who founded nonprofit collective Gold House to advocate for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in media and entertainment.

Other executives inducted into the Hall of Achievement this year include: TJ Adeshola, Twitter’s head of global content partnerships; Bernice Chao, head of integrated creative at Zambezi; Angela M. Guzman, senior VP and head of supplier diversity of the Americas, Dentsu; Jordan Muse, managing director at The Martin Agency; Stephanie Nadi Olson, CEO and founder at We Are Rosie; and Crystal Zerrenner, chief growth officer of Thinx Inc.