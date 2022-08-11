Marketing News & Strategy

Twitter, Thinx and Electronic Arts leaders among execs named to AAF advertising hall of achievement

Trade org is expanding its definition of advertising to acknowledge a range of industry experience
By Jade Yan. Published on August 11, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
FTC proposes rules to limit how personal info is used for targeted ads
Credit: American Advertising Federation

The American Advertising Federation is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Hall of Achievement by adding eight new industry leaders. 

The organization is broadening the scope of professions chosen for the award, which honors those under 40, according to Steve Pacheco, AAF’s CEO and president. “The word 'advertising' limits certain categories” and this year, AAF “tried to be more diverse with roles,” said Pacheco. 

This year’s nominees “bring a wide range of experience,” said Hayley Romer, co-chair and former chief revenue officer and publisher at The Atlantic. She added that this was the first time the award was given to a professional in the gaming field–Elle McCarthy, VP of brand at Electronic Arts. 

Although candidates are typically expected to work with social causes, this year, “we saw a number of candidates who have made their efforts in social impact their job,” said Ross Martin, co-chair of the Hall of Achievement's Council of Judges and president of Known. This includes Bing Chen, said Martin, who founded nonprofit collective Gold House to advocate for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in media and entertainment.

Other executives inducted into the Hall of Achievement this year include: TJ Adeshola, Twitter’s head of global content partnerships; Bernice Chao, head of integrated creative at Zambezi; Angela M. Guzman, senior VP and head of supplier diversity of the Americas, Dentsu; Jordan Muse, managing director at The Martin Agency; Stephanie Nadi Olson, CEO and founder at We Are Rosie; and Crystal Zerrenner, chief growth officer of Thinx Inc. 

More from Ad Age
Impact entrepreneur Bing Chen on laying the foundation for YouTube's worldwide creator ecosystem
Bing Chen
Richard Edelman, Annie Leibovitz among 2020 Advertising Hall of Fame inductees
Ethan Jakob Craft

The Hall of Achievement differs from the Hall of Fame, also run by AAF. Unlike the Hall of Fame, which marks “lifetime achievement,” the Hall of Achievement is more of a “half-time achievement award” that chooses leaders who are earlier in their careers, said Pacheco. 

A judging council, which was led by Romer and Martin, chooses from and discusses nominations. “Being part of these groups in any given year brings you together with people that you might not otherwise come into day-to-day contact with,” said Romer.

At this year’s ceremony, there will be a portion where advertising students from AAF’s college network will be invited to ask questions and speak with the honorees. 

The awards ceremony will return in-person for the first time in two years with a ceremony planned for Nov. 16 in New York.

In this article:

Headshot of Jade Yan, reporter, Ad Age
Jade Yan

Jade Yan is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She has worked for the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times, along with The South Side Weekly, City Bureau and The Peoria Journal-Star.

 

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

FTC proposes rules to limit how personal info is used for targeted ads

FTC proposes rules to limit how personal info is used for targeted ads
McDonald’s plans to reopen some of its Ukraine restaurants

McDonald’s plans to reopen some of its Ukraine restaurants
Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news

Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news
PBR arcade themed motel room

Pabst Blue Ribbon opens '80s-themed motel
Coca-Cola introduces EDM-inspired Dreamworld flavor

Coca-Cola introduces EDM-inspired Dreamworld flavor
DTC realty brand Opendoor signals shift in TV ads to more branded content with A+E Networks deal

DTC realty brand Opendoor signals shift in TV ads to more branded content with A+E Networks deal
How Celsius energy drink is targeting college students, with help from PepsiCo

How Celsius energy drink is targeting college students, with help from PepsiCo
Doritos debuting ketchup, spicy mustard flavors in U.S. e-commerce play

Doritos debuting ketchup, spicy mustard flavors in U.S. e-commerce play