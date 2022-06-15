AB InBev CMO—why Cannes Lions Marketer of the Year award validates our corporate culture

What do you see as the challenges facing a marketer at leading global company today?
I think about this a lot. We’ve all been through a lot in these past few years. We’ve been through a gigantic pandemic, and when we feel we’re finally getting out of it, there’s a war. And so, with all that’s going on with society, we need to all remind ourselves we are humans....We need to remind ourselves what matters in life and what really makes us happy, and we should focus on that, because we’ve been suffering, we’ve been under pressure.
Humanity is the No. 1 thing from now on. And for marketers and companies, we need to take that very seriously and make it a priority. Put people first. We need to learn to adjust how we work, what we do, and the products we make, to better serve consumers, and to better serve people. Treat them as people, not as stats or data points, instead of asking them to adapt their routine to what we make. This is the most important thing, and it’s easier said than done.
It might sound simple when I say ‘humanity’ is a challenge, but it’s a gigantic shift in mindset. This is what is going to define the winners and losers.
What would be your message to our readers from your experience?
Dream big. Second thing—believe you can do it, and don’t give in. Especially as marketers, we lead by placing bets, we lead by taking risks, and there are always people with opinions about what you do, and who say it will never work.
The last thing is to remember that creativity does make a difference and it does drive growth. The biggest trap in the industry today is that it’s a sea of sameness, so we must find creative solutions for consumer problems and business problems. Otherwise, it doesn’t matter how much money we spend. We’re always going to end up as ‘just another one.’