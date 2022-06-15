AB InBev CMO—why Cannes Lions Marketer of the Year award validates our corporate culture

What does it mean to you have earned the Cannes award?

This has been very meaningful. We celebrated the achievement big-time, and we’re still celebrating. First and foremost, it’s meaningful recognition coming from the marketing industry, probably the most important one, so it gives a lot of confidence to the team, and everybody feels great about it.

Beyond that, it’s [validation] about our culture as a company. I’m not saying this because it’s an item on a script—it’s really true. We just went through a very long process to redefine our purpose as an organization, and we landed on this new statement exactly because I believe it’s the most accurate representation of who we are. The statement says, ‘We dream big to create the future with more cheers.’ So, the dream big part is really in our DNA. It’s how this company was created. It's about ‘what if I did this?’ then working hard and delivering.

This Marketer of the Year [effort] started a couple of years ago. Miguel Patricio was the CMO and he said, ‘We’re not at the level we should be as a company on marketing capabilities and creativity.’ We should dream to become the Creative Marketers of the Year. We should dream to get the highest possible recognition.’

Miguel left for Kraft Heinz and then Pedro [Earp] became the global CMO, and he carried the torch and the dream. And I am very proud to be the third global CMO working against this same dream. This is one of the greatest examples we have of who we are as a company.