AB InBev CMO—why Cannes Lions Marketer of the Year award validates our corporate culture

The beer giant's newly named global CMO Marcel Marcondes says approaching consumers as people, not statistics, is a 'gigantic shift in mindset'
By Jon Springer. Published on June 15, 2022.
Buzzy footwear brand Hoka unveils first global campaign as sales soar

Marcel Marcondes, A-B InBev's newly named global CMO, says it's no accident that Cannes recognition for marketing comes at a time when business results have also been stellar. He describes his mission as organic growth through marketing that addresses the needs of business, the consumer and society so that "everybody wins."

Credit: ABInBev

Cannes Lions' recognition of Anheuser-Busch InBev as its 2022 Creative Marketer of the Year is an especially gratifying one because it validates the global brewer’s long ambition to make advertising that serves consumers, business and society together, said Marcel Marcondes, its newly named global chief marketing officer. But such work has to become the norm for all marketers, he insisted, because “humanity” matters most for success today.

Brands must treat consumers as people, "not as stats or data points," he said, describing it as a "gigantic shift in mindset."

The honorary Cannes Lions accolade is presented to a marketer that amassed a body of Lion-winning work over time, and “has established a reputation for producing brave creative and innovative marketing solutions.”

Cannes Lions 2022

AB InBev hauled in 40 Lions in last year’s event, which covered work from 2020 and 2021. Included were standouts such as Budweiser’s “TagWords” in Brazil; Corona's “Match of Ages” in Mexico; and Michelob Ultra’s eight-Lion winning “Contract for Change” in the U.S. The latter was built around a program pledging to support farmers who transition to organic crops in order for the brewer to have an adequate supply to make an organic beer for consumers. The goal was to lower the risk for farmers making the investment.

“It’s creativity at the service of addressing consumer problems or business programs, so that everybody wins,” Marcondes said.  It’s no coincidence, Marcondes noted, that the Cannes honor aligns with a strong period of business results for the company, “so it’s clear that there’s a connection between means and ends. It’s not just a celebration of creativity itself; it’s creativity in the service of these elements.”

The brewer's first-quarter profit and revenue exceeded analyst expectations.

Marcondes was named global CMO in April, succeeding Pedro Earp. Marcondes took the role after previously serving as AB InBev’s U.S. CMO, and more recently, president of its Beyond Beer business.

Ad Age recently caught up with Marondes to learn more about the Cannes award, as well as to see how he will approach the global CMO job. The interview took place before news broke that the brewer put its largest U.S. brand, Bud Light, into creative agency review.  Marcondes via a representative declined to comment on the review.

The following interview has been lightly edited for style and length.

What does it mean to you have earned the Cannes award?

This has been very meaningful. We celebrated the achievement big-time, and we’re still celebrating. First and foremost, it’s meaningful recognition coming from the marketing industry, probably the most important one, so it gives a lot of confidence to the team, and everybody feels great about it.

Beyond that, it’s [validation] about our culture as a company. I’m not saying this because it’s an item on a script—it’s really true. We just went through a very long process to redefine our purpose as an organization, and we landed on this new statement exactly because I believe it’s the most accurate representation of who we are. The statement says, ‘We dream big to create the future with more cheers.’ So, the dream big part is really in our DNA. It’s how this company was created. It's about ‘what if I did this?’ then working hard and delivering.

This Marketer of the Year [effort] started a couple of years ago. Miguel Patricio was the CMO and he said, ‘We’re not at the level we should be as a company on marketing capabilities and creativity.’ We should dream to become the Creative Marketers of the Year. We should dream to get the highest possible recognition.’

Miguel left for Kraft Heinz and then Pedro [Earp] became the global CMO, and he carried the torch and the dream. And I am very proud to be the third global CMO working against this same dream. This is one of the greatest examples we have of who we are as a company.

 

Were there particular marketing campaigns or efforts that were especially significant for you?

The only risk for recognition like this is when you have one piece of creative advertising that went well and became popular and got recognition—but you don’t connect it with the business performance, or with an impact in society.

Ultimately, what makes me proud of this recognition is when you double-click into the work that led us to this level. Then you’ll see it’s all about finding creative solutions for business or consumer problems. There’s not a single one that would make you say ‘This is just a TV commercial.’ It’s always about projects that are multifunctional, commercially integrated, digitally integrated, that add tangible value to the business, and tangible value to consumers. 

What’s your message to AB InBev as you take on the global CMO role?

My answer is less about what I am envisioning to leave as a legacy, and more about what it is the company needs most.

Our new CEO [Michel Doukeris] has been very transparent about the context for the organization now and the North Star we have for the future. As you know every industry goes through a process of consolidation...We led in that in the beer industry until we became in 2016 by far the No. 1 brewer in the world. We are proud of that process because it was necessary—and because the industry would go through this regardless.

However, as you become No. 1, the rules of the game change because you represent the industry, and you cannot grow through M&A. This is the big new chapter now—we need to grow organically, which means that marketing and brand building becomes that much more important, because the brands are the most important assets of the organization. 

So we need to be sure that we are using marketing to deploy creative solutions for business and consumer problems. The things that we did that led us to Cannes has to become the norm. Marketing needs to be this engine, this force, to drive growth for the company and development for the category. And no one is better for that because we lead the brands and represent the consumers.

So it’s making the legacy brands work harder and following consumer trends to where they’re going?

There are three ways to do that. The first is through creativity because creativity is the beginning of everything.

The second thing is innovation. We need to be sure our legacy brands work harder, but with the pace of change we have today, we need to constantly renew our portfolio, and so innovation becomes more important.

The third big pillar for us is digital integration, because this is how consumers are behaving, and this is how we need to connect with them.

What do you see as the challenges facing a marketer at leading global company today?

I think about this a lot. We’ve all been through a lot in these past few years. We’ve been through a gigantic pandemic, and when we feel we’re finally getting out of it, there’s a war. And so, with all that’s going on with society, we need to all remind ourselves we are humans....We need to remind ourselves what matters in life and what really makes us happy, and we should focus on that, because we’ve been suffering, we’ve been under pressure.

Humanity is the No. 1 thing from now on. And for marketers and companies, we need to take that very seriously and make it a priority. Put people first. We need to learn to adjust how we work, what we do, and the products we make, to better serve consumers, and to better serve people. Treat them as people, not as stats or data points, instead of asking them to adapt their routine to what we make. This is the most important thing, and it’s easier said than done.

It might sound simple when I say ‘humanity’ is a challenge, but it’s a gigantic shift in mindset. This is what is going to define the winners and losers.

What would be your message to our readers from your experience?

Dream big. Second thing—believe you can do it, and don’t give in. Especially as marketers, we lead by placing bets, we lead by taking risks, and there are always people with opinions about what you do, and who say it will never work.

The last thing is to remember that creativity does make a difference and it does drive growth. The biggest trap in the industry today is that it’s a sea of sameness, so we must find creative solutions for consumer problems and business problems. Otherwise, it doesn’t matter how much money we spend. We’re always going to end up as ‘just another one.’

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

View all articles by this author
