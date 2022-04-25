Ad spending is decreasing—and more cuts may be coming

But according to two agency media buyers and a media network sales executive, packaged goods and automotive brands recently have been particularly aggressive in exercising options to opt out of last year’s upfront TV buys.

While recent spending numbers reported by P&G and iSpot would appear in line with those observations, automakers as a whole hiked spending substantially in the three months ended April 20—up 30% to $1 billion—though Ford bucked that trend with a 30% reduction, per iSpot data.

Cost-cutting talk accelerates

But the opt-outs on upfront commitments cited by the executives would most likely affect the second quarter and beyond. And the biggest marketing belt-tightening may be yet to come, based on conversations that Lindsey Slaby, founder of brand consultancy Sunday Dinner, has been having with Fortune 100 marketers and agency executives.

Slaby has heard both from marketer and agency executives in the past two weeks of sudden shifts to pull back on media and other marketing spending, which she attributes to a number of factors, led by a concern that consumers will only abide so much in price hikes before they pull back on spending or trade down, she said.

Cause for such concern was evident on April 19 when Netflix announced a loss of subscribers for the first time in a decade in response to its most recent price hike. That caused its stock to plunge 37%, as the company also announced it would move toward a rollout of a lower-cost ad-supported option.

The Netflix experience points to another factor that appears to be fueling spending slowdowns—the hammering tech stocks have taken broadly this year, Slaby said. The NASDAQ 100 stock index is down 17% year to date, falling twice as fast as the more profit-focused membership of the S&P 500. That’s raising concerns among some direct-to-consumer players and other tech startups (including those that haven’t gone public yet and rely on venture funding) that they need to focus more on profitability even if it means less marketing spending behind growth, Slaby said.

Direct-to-consumer players are facing recent fee hikes from Amazon and Etsy that pass along increases those retailers have seen in their shipping and labor costs, Slaby said. Many are looking at pulling back marketing spending to mitigate how much of those fee hikes must pass along to consumers, since marketing is one of the few costs they can control, she said.

For its part, Amazon also looks to have pulled back on media spending, perhaps to minimize price hikes. Amazon’s TV spending in the three months ended April 20 fell 63% from a year ago to $19.8 million, per iSpot.tv.

Uncertainties related to the war in Ukraine, loss of revenue for companies that are suspending or pulling back on operations in Russia, and related hikes in fuel costs are further leading marketers to pull back or at least re-examine spending for the balance of this year, Slaby said. She expects many to pull back on marketing at least until back-to-school or holiday plans kick in.

“I would definitely say that marketing budgets are getting a refreshed look,” Slaby said. “Not everyone is cutting, but they are realizing that handing off rising costs to everyday people is not ideal.”

Yet there’s also a clear risk in pulling back on marketing. Just Eat Takeaway, the U.K. owner of Grubhub, disappointed investors earlier this month with a first-quarter sales decline that was led by a 5% decline for Grubhub in North America. As Just Eat executives talked about marketing efficiencies on their earnings call, the company also noted that it will explore divesting the Grubhub business it acquired less than a year ago.

“No other business in their category has ever made a profit,” Slaby said. “Grubhub makes a profit, but they cut back on their marketing, and now they have no growth and they’re trying to sell them again. So it’s hard.”