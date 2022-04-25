Ad spending is decreasing—and more cuts may be coming

Inflation may not have dimmed people’s spending much yet, but it appears to be taking at least small bites out of ad spending by marketers. Some players—particularly in packaged goods, quick-service restaurants and direct-to-consumer marketing—look to be trimming ad outlays to avoid raising prices even more than they already have.
Case in point: Procter & Gamble Co., which on April 20 reported a resounding 10% organic sales growth increase for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, half of that from price hikes meant to offset rising fuel and other commodity costs. Among the favorable signs were that P&G’s unit volume still rose 3%, that another two percentage points of sales growth came from people trading up to higher-priced products, and its aggregate market share across categories globally rose 0.5 percentage points.
Even so, P&G’s gross margin still came in below expectations, according to Deutsche Bank, as it holds back on passing the full effect of higher costs to consumers. And for the first time in years, the company took marketing expense reductions fully to the bottom line rather than spending any savings back into media advertising.
The deadline for the 2022 Small Agency Awards is Wednesday, April 27. Submit your entry at AdAge.com/SAA2022.
In a media call, P&G Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten attributed the quarter’s decline in ad spending and spending as a share of sales to timing of initiatives. P&G’s overall spending in the quarter was down slightly vs. a year ago, but he said that doesn’t reflect a long-term strategy change.
“Our mantra continues to be to reinvest efficiencies and gains in effectiveness of all advertising spending into further investments to build the superiority of our brands,” Schulten said. Last quarter’s spending was a “temporary deviation in terms of a standing pattern," he said. And for the full fiscal year to date, he said P&G’s ad spending as a share of sales remains at 10.1% just like the prior year’s “elevated levels,” he said.
Tapping the brakes
However, it certainly looks like players in P&G’s and adjacent packaged-goods categories hit hard by fuel and commodity costs are tapping the brakes on ad spending of late.
TV spending data from iSpot.tv for the three months ended April 20 show double-digit spending declines among laundry, skincare, cleaning supplies, breakfast cereal, soda and beer marketers vs. the year-ago period. TV spending was flat to down by single digits for oral care, snack food and hair care brands.
Another big spending category, quick-service restaurants, saw spending shrink 1%, but industry heavyweight McDonald’s reduced TV spending much more–down 50% to $28.7 million in the three months ended April 20, per iSpot. That came even though the company has said it raised menu prices 6% last year on soaring beef prices and 10% higher wage costs.
It should be noted that these categories are exceptions to an overall trend that saw a nearly 37% surge in first-quarter TV spending as measured by iSpot.