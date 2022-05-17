Marketing News & Strategy

Ad trade groups release guide for marketers on working with diverse media suppliers

ANA and 4A's advise clients to not use extended payment terms
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 17, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Walmart shares fall as inflation takes its toll
Credit: iStock

As marketers such as Coca-Cola Co. and General Motors seek to diversify their media suppliers and incorporate more diversity and inclusion into their strategies, advertising trade groups are stepping in to offer assistance.

Today, the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As) and the Association of National  Advertisers, as well as its six-year-old Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing arm, released a set of guidelines for marketers working with diverse-owned media suppliers. The new  “Guidelines for Buyers (Agencies and Marketers) When Doing Business with Diverse Media Suppliers" are for buyers; separate guidelines for diverse media suppliers will be released at a later date.

The list of 20 recommendations includes using certification authentication through a third-party vetting process, to make sure a supplier meets certain criteria around being diverse. The report also calls for marketers to accept alternative media metrics to evaluate suppliers. For example, a diverse supplier might have a more targeted audience and would likely have a different measurement metric. In addition, marketers and agencies should not offer extended payment terms—suppliers should be paid on time. (Clients in recent years have been accused by suppliers of all kinds of implementing lengthy payment terms.) 

The trade groups also put together a list of diverse suppliers and how to find them and offered advice on creative messaging and the request for information and request for proposal process.

More marketing news from Ad Age
How diverse-owned media is looking to bring in more ad dollars
Catie Keck
Byron Allen’s discrimination lawsuit against McDonald’s can proceed
Ethan Jakob Craft
Omnicom aims to increase diverse media commitments from brands with biannual ad initiative
Catie Keck

The guidance comes as multiple organizations—from media agencies and vendors to big-spending clients—attempt to put in programs to ensure more diverse media investment.

Earlier this year, Nielsen debuted a Diverse Media Equity program to help minority-owned media companies bridge measurement gaps to receive a better share of ad dollars. Procter & Gamble Co. invested seed funding for a $130,000 reimbursement program with the National Minority Supplier Development Council to help with certification fees for diverse suppliers.

Many marketers have made commitments to using more minority-owned suppliers. Last week, Target gave an update on its pledge. The retailer said it is introducing a special fund through its Roundel media business that will give more than $25 million in media to diverse-owned and founded suppliers through 2025.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Walmart shares fall as inflation takes its toll

Walmart shares fall as inflation takes its toll

Chrysler uses #VanLife as a foil to market its Pacifica

Chrysler uses #VanLife as a foil to market its Pacifica
Justin Bieber cold brew joins menu at Tim Hortons

Justin Bieber cold brew joins menu at Tim Hortons

Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction

Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction
Roe v. Wade—Starbucks offers to reimburse employees for abortion travel

Roe v. Wade—Starbucks offers to reimburse employees for abortion travel
Nike resurrects Spike Lee’s Mars Blackmon in 50th anniversary campaign

Nike resurrects Spike Lee’s Mars Blackmon in 50th anniversary campaign
United Airlines debuts biggest brand campaign in nearly a decade as travel rebounds

United Airlines debuts biggest brand campaign in nearly a decade as travel rebounds
McDonald's to sell its Russia business, leave country altogether

McDonald's to sell its Russia business, leave country altogether