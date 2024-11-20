Branded Advent calendars are rising in popularity—behind the seasonal marketing tactic

Brands have discovered a new seasonal sampling tool—Advent calendars. Burger King is the latest marketer to jump on the trend, selling a “Most Whopper-ful Time of the Year” calendar with 12 items, ranging from a Burger King figurine to branded sunglasses, stored inside boxes numbered 1-12.

Advent calendars—which typically allow people to count down 24 days until Christmas by opening paper doors for each date—have been around for more than a century. And some brands have been putting out their own versions for many years that often include individual numbered compartments filled with products. But in recent years the trend has accelerated as marketers increasingly view them as a way to be part of consumer holiday rituals, while at the same time testing new product concepts via sampling.

Nail polish brand Olive and June, Alo Yoga and KiwiCo, which sells science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-based building kits for kids, are among the brands that have introduced Advent calendars since 2020, when lots of marketers began experimenting with them during the early days of the pandemic.