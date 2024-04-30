How AI is upending marketers’ customer service strategies

Even the Geek Squad is not safe from AI. Best Buy’s customer service crew, which has been around since 1994, has been pared back as part of cuts the retailer is making as it invests more in generative AI for customer service. The tactical shift is part of a larger trend occurring across retail as companies restructure customer service teams to better account for the changing preferences of consumers, who are increasingly comfortable interacting with bots while voicing complaints on social media.

The moves have led to massive staff reductions—including at L.L. Bean, which recently reduced its call center hours—as brands retrain personnel to seamlessly shift between the varied platforms consumers are using, from Instagram to email.

“It used to be all-humans-all-the-time was the way to say this company cares about you and develop that connection and that relationship—now it’s the other way around,” said Julianne Hudson, managing director, strategy and insights, at VML, noting that to some customers, saving time is more important than a human interaction. Now companies want to “give you all the tools, all the channels in all the places, and you choose—like choose your own adventure customer service.”

The changes reflect the pressures brands are under to try to reconcile economic challenges while still offering quality service to maintain continued loyalty from customers. All the while, brands must work harder to protect their images—if a customer complains about a negative experience on social media, all the world can see. That means marketers must ensure social media teams are trained in customer service, experts say.