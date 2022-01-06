Alcohol-infused Fresca to hit market soon as beverage lines keep blurring

Another soda brand is jumping into the alcohol market. Fresca Mixed, spirit-based, ready to drink cocktails, will hit stores this year as result of a deal announced today by Coca-Cola Co. and Constellation Brands, whose brands include Corona and Modelo beer and Svedka vodka.
The arrangement continues the trend of soda and booze makers hooking up to leverage well-known brand names for new products intended to capitalize on growing consumer thirst for options beyond traditional beer and liquor. Late last year, PepsiCo and Sam Adams-owner Boston Beer Co. announced plans for Hard Mtn Dew, which marked a watershed moment in the blurring of soda-booze lines. Coca-Cola first got its feet wet in the alcohol market with last year’s U.S. introduction of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which is marketed and distributed by Molson Coors.