Alcohol-infused Fresca to hit market soon as beverage lines keep blurring

Coca-Cola Co. and Constellation Brands strike deal for Fresca Mixed ready-to-drink cocktails
By E.J. Schultz. Published on January 06, 2022.
Major retail conference remains in-person as other events go virtual
20220106_Fresca_3x2.png
Credit: The Coca-Cola Company

Another soda brand is jumping into the alcohol market. Fresca Mixed, spirit-based, ready to drink cocktails, will hit stores this year as result of a deal announced today by Coca-Cola Co. and Constellation Brands, whose brands include Corona and Modelo beer and Svedka vodka.

The arrangement continues the trend of soda and booze makers hooking up to leverage well-known brand names for new products intended to capitalize on growing consumer thirst for options beyond traditional beer and liquor. Late last year, PepsiCo and Sam Adams-owner Boston Beer Co. announced plans for Hard Mtn Dew, which marked a watershed moment in the blurring of soda-booze lines. Coca-Cola first got its feet wet in the alcohol market with last year’s U.S. introduction of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which is marketed and distributed by Molson Coors.

More beverage news from Ad Age
Mtn Dew with alcohol to hit stores next year
E.J. Schultz
Molson Coors and Coca-Cola hook up for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer launch
E.J. Schultz
Coca-Cola buys the rest of BodyArmor for $5.6 billion, making it a more direct rival to PepsiCo's Gatorade

With Fresca Mixed, Constellation is trying to seize a slice of the surging interest in so-called adult alternative beverages, an $8 billion segment that includes ready-to-drink cocktails. The category is expected to enjoy growth of 15% to 17% in the next three years “with trusted consumer brands commanding a significant share of the market,” according to Constellation Brands market research.

Constellation in a statement cited the growth of regular Fresca, saying it is “currently the fastest-growing soft drink trademark in The Coca-Cola Company’s U.S. portfolio,” and is “favored by consumers and celebrities as a cocktail mixer, a soft drink, and a zero-calorie, zero-sugar sparkling soda water.”

Fresca "is not only trusted by consumers, but also directly delivers on consumer preferences for refreshment, flavor, and convenience – attributes that also play well within beverage alcohol and where we can leverage our expertise,” said Constellation CEO Bill Newlands.

Dan White, chief of new revenue streams for the Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit added: “Our new relationship with Constellation Brands is ideal due to their consumer-focused approach to brand building, expansive distribution network, and distilled distribution expertise.”

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

