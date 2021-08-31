How Allbirds will step up marketing ahead of going public

Allbirds is all in on marketing. The sustainable footwear brand filed paperwork for its initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission today that mentions marketing more than 130 times.
The documents noted a focus on growing awareness through marketing for the six-year-old company, which has been vocal about building its business around eco-friendly materials and environmental impact.
“We are at a scale now where it is effective to broaden our marketing funnel from emphasizing direct, digital conversion marketing to a full-funnel approach that utilizes TV and other mediums,” read the roughly 250-page document, which noted that a recent TV campaign helped drive a “significant increase” in aided brand awareness from 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 10.9% in the first quarter of this year.