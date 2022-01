In one 30-second spot, Mayhem joins the stationary exercise bike craze. “I’m a fancy exercise bike noobie and I’ve gone from zero to obsessed in like, three days,” he proudly exclaims, pedaling furiously on a bike that while not a Peloton, certainly resembles one. “After riding 12 miles to nowhere, I’m taking a detour,” Mayhem says, before falling out a glass door. A voiceover says that Allstate home insurance can protect consumers from such “mayhem.”

Mayhem last appeared in ads in June of 2020, just after Allstate appointed Droga5 its creative agency of record after a decades-long relationship with Leo Burnett, which created Mayhem in 2010. When the Accenture Interactive-owned shop rolled out new Allstate branding later that year, Mayhem was nowhere in site. At the time, Allstate executives were vague about the marketing future of the mischievous mascot.