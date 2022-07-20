Amazon Alexa to advertise its apps that are hard to find

Eight years after its debut, Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem remains a fraction the size of Apple’s and Google’s smartphone app empires, which each command audiences of more than a billion users. As a result, everyone from banks to video-game makers put their emphasis on apps for those platforms.

While Amazon says the company and its partners have sold “hundreds of millions” of Echo smart speakers and other Alexa-capable devices, surveys show most people use them for relatively basic things such as setting a timer and looking up trivia. Many buyers also lose interest once the novelty wears off. That’s why many companies treat Alexa apps as experimental.

Exacerbating Amazon’s challenge, people struggle to find Alexa apps. Smartphone users looking for a weather app can quickly thumb through dozens of options. Asking Alexa to read the same menu is an exercise in tedium.

Enter the new ads, which will appear as popups on the screens of Echo Show devices. Amazon’s best seller is the screenless, hockey puck-shaped Echo Dot, but the company is increasingly prioritizing models that come with screens, including a 15-inch device pitched as a family hub and released last year.