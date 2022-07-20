Amazon Alexa to advertise its apps that are hard to find

Paid promotions are “something that developers have asked us for,” said Aaron Rubenson, an Amazon vice president who leads teams working on developer tools. “There are times when developers really want to drive outsized attention to their skill,” he added, using Amazon’s name for Alexa apps.
Amazon says there are about 130,000 Alexa skills, compared with about 2 million iPhone apps.
The company is trying to boost that number by offering developers a greater share of revenue. Developers who make less than $1 million will soon reap 80% of the sales generated from in-app purchases or subscriptions, up from 70%. They’ll also be eligible to receive an additional 10%. For now, that’s a cash rebate, but eventually it could include credits for ads or other goodies, Rubenson said. Amazon also plans to boost payouts to developers whose products are well built or find a lot of users, but don’t directly generate revenue.
With the introduction of the Echo and Alexa in 2014, Amazon staked a claim in the nascent market for voice-controlled smart-home devices. The company says there are now more than 300 million light bulbs, thermostats, smart locks and other web-connected home devices linked to Alexa, up from 200 million in September.
Still, Alexa isn’t a major profit engine for Amazon, and the company has struggled to create the voice shopping service it originally envisioned.