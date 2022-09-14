Amazon to let brands and merchants send marketing emails to shoppers

Amazon is also introducing a new question and answer feature that will let merchants connect with shoppers via its Alexa voice-activated platform. Shoppers asking such questions as “how can I remove pet hair from my carpet” can see and hear answers from merchants along with links to their products. The feature will be available to select merchants in October and launched to them all early next year.
“Many brand owners have spent years becoming experts in their product area and this an opportunity to connect customers with their brand,” Dharmesh Meta, Amazon’s vice president of worldwide selling services, said in an interview.
The email marketing initiative pushes Amazon further into advertising, which founder Jeff Bezos initially resisted but has since become a fast-growing and profitable business. Advertising services generated $8.8 billion in Amazon’s second quarter, up 18% from the same period a year earlier.
In a precursor to the email marketing strategy, Amazon already lets shoppers follow favorite brands, which can then send them messages. The big difference is shoppers had to opt in to receive those messages. Now they’ll have to opt out.
Kalyanam suspects Amazon is encouraging more communication because it wants to help merchants glean deeper insights about their customers.
“These sellers can’t see any data about customers, and that must be creating problems for them,” he said. “If 90% of your sales are on Amazon, you are basically flying blind, and a dumb seller is not good for Amazon.”