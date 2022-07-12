Amazon Prime Day 2022—everything brands need to know

Now in its eighth year, Amazon Prime Day has become a “Christmas in July” bonanza for retailers and brands as marketers discount items and drive awareness. Early on, Amazon’s move spurred copycats by competitors such as Target and eBay—the latter even went so far as to air a snarky ad taking direct aim at Amazon three years ago.
Now, many sellers will wait to offer deals specifically designed for Prime Day. They’re trying to cash in on “an oasis in the middle of summer,” for brands, according to Kiri Masters, founder and chief executive of Bobsled Marketing, a digital agency.
“You have this event that generates some pretty meaningful revenue just from a cash flow perspective, it helps to smooth things out for brands,” Masters said.
When is Amazon Prime Day this year?
Amazon’s two-day event will occur on July 12 and 13 this year, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant announced late last month. There are also rumors that a second Prime Day event will occur this fall, ahead of the busy winter holiday shopping season.
But this year, with high inflation affecting virtually all consumer products, the summer shopping event will look drastically different as brands try to take advantage of customer eyeballs but also plan for their bottom line. Below, Ad Age offers a primer on what to expect.