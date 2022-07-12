Amazon Prime Day 2022—everything brands need to know

How lucrative can it be for brands to participate in Prime Day?

Marketers that have participated in Prime Day in years past say it is typically worth the trouble, especially from an awareness standpoint. State Bags began selling its backpacks on Amazon in late 2020 and discounted items for Prime Day last summer.

“Prime Day is a strong opportunity to build momentum for your brand on Amazon,” said Meghan Holzhauer, chief marketing officer at State, which sells through its own channels, boutique retail stores and had a collection with Target last year. “It’s similar to Black Friday and Cyber Monday in terms of so many people are opening their wallets and they want to buy.” She noted that Prime Day also provides an opportunity for brands like State to receive reviews from satisfied buyers, which creates long-lasting appeal.

Last year, the 48-hour Amazon event generated $6.8 billion in revenue, a 9% rise over 2020, according to estimates from Morgan Stanley cited by Variety. Amazon did not release sales specifics.

How can brands not get lost in the shuffle?

Standing out from the crowd can be challenging for marketers. Last year’s global event featured more than 2 million deals across all categories, Amazon said.

Hydros, a 12-year-old startup selling sustainable water filtration products, employs an agency to help it navigate the ups and downs of Amazon, particularly around Prime Day. The brand, which also sells at some grocery stores, began selling on Amazon three years ago and participated in Prime Day in 2021.

“There’s a lot of products on Amazon, so it’s really putting thought from day one into your brand and Amazon architecture,” said Hydros Founder and Chief Executive Winston Ibrahim, noting this means focusing on “how everything is arranged, how you’re driving visibility to your specific offers and how competitive those offers are on a relative basis to your category.”

Hydros works on commission with the Stable, a commerce agency, on its Amazon account. This means tracking ad keywords and checking algorithms, Ibrahim said.

In 2021, Hydros saw a sales spike following its Prime Day offering. “It was like a 500% bump overnight,” said Ibrahim, who notes that Amazon in general represents 20% of Hydros’ revenue.