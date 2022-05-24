American Girl creates podcast network to appeal to kids and their parents

American Girl is the latest brand to try its hand at podcasting, which has become a growing part of marketing strategies.

The Mattel-owned brand is evolving its storytelling efforts beyond books and video with the launch of the American Girl Podcast Network, which will focus on the historical stories and themes that American Girl is known for. At launch, it will include three new fiction and nonfiction podcasts designed to appeal to both kids and their parents.

From the onset of the American Girl line in 1986, the brand has portrayed the histories behind the American Girl dolls in the form of books and audiobooks. As digital media transformed, the brand expanded by producing content for its YouTube channel, as well as having live-action series’ on HBO and Amazon Prime. Now, American Girl sees podcasts as another new way to bring its content to consumers.

Nostalgia and new fans

The shift into podcasts also came when American Girl noticed much of its fanbase was adults. When American Girl rereleased its six original characters for its 35th anniversary last year, the brand saw “a resurgence of nostalgia” from older fans, according to Jamie Cygielman, general manager of American Girl.

“It was a perfect time to really tap into this multi-generational fan base, wherever they are and where they’re listening,” Cygielman said.