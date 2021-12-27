Anytime Fitness gets 'Real AF' in 2022 brand platform

Anytime Fitness is getting real in 2022. Today, the fitness brand unveils its new 24/7 fitness and nutrition platform, called “Real AF," just in time for New Year’s resolutions.
Subscribe to Ad Age for the latest in advertising and marketing news.
Two decades ago, Anytime Fitness became the first 24-hour gym franchise in the U.S., giving members the ability to reach their goals whenever worked best for them. That concept is the foundation of the brand’s 2022 platform, which features a revamp of its digital offerings, its clubs' interiors, and its logo.