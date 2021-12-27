Marketing News & Strategy

Anytime Fitness gets 'Real AF' in 2022 brand platform

New campaign from Colle McVoy debuts just in time for New Year
By Parker Herren. Published on December 27, 2021.
20211223_Anytime_Fitness_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness is getting real in 2022. Today, the fitness brand unveils its new 24/7 fitness and nutrition platform, called “Real AF," just in time for New Year’s resolutions.

Two decades ago, Anytime Fitness became the first 24-hour gym franchise in the U.S., giving members the ability to reach their goals whenever worked best for them. That concept is the foundation of the brand’s 2022 platform, which features a revamp of its digital offerings, its clubs' interiors, and its logo.

The hero spot from the Colle McVoy-led campaign, an inspirational montage of sweat and heavy weights, proclaims, “We’re working on something more real, with a coach that doesn’t just spot you, but sees the real you.” The video emphasizes the brand’s come-as-you are mentality, even giving a nod to pronoun inclusion.

The “Real AF” creative campaign will air on national TV, digital, print, streaming audio and social beginning today. 

Personal training is front and center of the brand’s revamp. Authentic interaction with a trainer, whether in a gym or on its mobile app, is the core of “Real AF” through nutrition coaching, fitness training and—as the ad suggests—a lot of encouragement and support that looks different for each member.

 

 

“Our traditional coaching approach at Anytime Fitness has played an essential role in literally thousands of member success stories over the years,” said Stacy Anderson, president of Anytime Fitness, in a statement. “The ‘Real AF’ experience amplifies the unique and personalized ways our coaches provide the best guidance accessible anytime, anywhere. Our ‘Real AF’ platform is an unmistakable affirmation that success looks different for every individual member.”

Credit: Anytime Fitness

The 2022 brand platform not only includes a push for Anytime Fitness’s training plans, but a logo rebrand. The new logo is a more modern, minimalist version of the former one, losing some of its embellishments for better readability, accented with a deeper shade of purple. Additionally, Anytime Fitness has branded the “AF” acronym with the same rounded font style.

Credit: Anytime Fitness

To match its updated visuals, Anytime Fitness is remodeling its gym interiors to reflect its focus on coaching consultations, including devoted and branded space for personal training, nutrition coaching and recovery services. The fitness brand partnered with 10 Thousand Design on the in-club reimagining.

“Real AF” services will begin rolling out this year as part of its multi-year evolution across U.S. club locations as well almost 5,000 international locations in nearly 40 countries.

Credit: Anytime Fitness

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a general assignment reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered pop culture and entertainment as a freelance journalist and worked in the fitness and performing arts industries. Parker is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

