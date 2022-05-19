Marketing News & Strategy

Apple’s new iPhone privacy ad shows your data on the auction block

Latest spot from TBWA\Media\Arts Lab imagines a high-stakes bidding war on your personal info
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on May 19, 2022.
Cheez-It uses hip-hop to age cheese—yes, really, and science backs it up
Credit: Apple

Every day as you use your phone to browse the web, send emails and text messages and shop online, your personal data gets collected, sold and put on the auction block by data exchange platforms. Apple makes this all too real in its latest humorous iPhone privacy ad, which imagines the sale of your data in a real-world, high-stakes auction. 

The new ad, created out of TBWA\Chiat\Day Media Arts Lab and directed by Ivan Zacharias via Smuggler, opens on a young woman named Ellie, who browses through vinyl at a record shop. 

She finds herself drawn to a corner where she encounters a door with a sign reading “Ellie’s Data Auction.” There, she sees an auctioneer and nattily dressed buyers raise their paddles in the hopes of owning the precious details of her life: her email (the ones she’s opened and read), her drugstore purchases, location data, contacts and browsing history. Just as the host is about to announce the most valuable item, Ellie taps her iPhone to turn on various privacy features, sending all the buyers and sellers into oblivion. 

“It’s your data,” copy then reads. “iPhone helps keep it that way.”

It’s the latest in Apple’s “Privacy. That’s iPhone” campaign, which previously included another fun ad depicting a growing horde of followers encroaching on a man’s life. 

 

The YouTube version of the new ad directs viewers to Apple’s site, where they can read more about the iPhone’s various data protection offerings, such as the Safari browser’s “intelligent tracking prevention,” maps’ location data protection, text messaging only seen by the sender and the receiver, and more.

The songs featured in the film are “Fantasy” by Esquivel and “Playground” by More Giraffes and Sweater Beats. The spot will be running on broadcast, social and online.

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

