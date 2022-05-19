Apple’s new iPhone privacy ad shows your data on the auction block

Every day as you use your phone to browse the web, send emails and text messages and shop online, your personal data gets collected, sold and put on the auction block by data exchange platforms. Apple makes this all too real in its latest humorous iPhone privacy ad, which imagines the sale of your data in a real-world, high-stakes auction.
The new ad, created out of TBWA\Chiat\Day Media Arts Lab and directed by Ivan Zacharias via Smuggler, opens on a young woman named Ellie, who browses through vinyl at a record shop.